Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro counters and weaknesses: How to defeat the Slowpoke family in Max Raid Battles

Original generation one Pokemon Slowbro is infamous for its low speed, but its strong defence means the Pokemon can easily become an underrated powerhouse.

Mega Slowbro is now available in Pokemon Go through Three-Star Max Raid battles, as part of the appropriately named ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event, so we’ve put together a leisurely guide to help you counter the sloth-like Slowpoke family.

Galarian Slowpoke will also be popping up in One-Star Raid Battles, and regular Slowking is available in Three-Star Raid Battles, so we’ll explain how to defeat them too.

Best Mega Slowbro counters in Pokemon Go

If you’re going up against Mega Slowbrow in a Three-Star Raid Battle, you might need a few tips, and you’ve come to the right place if that is the case.

Slowbro is a Water and Psychic-type, so the good news is that there are several types that can counter that combination – you can choose between Ghost, Dark, Grass, Electric and Bug types. Mega Slowbro is a bit of a tank, however, so come prepared even with a type advantage!

Ideal choices would be Gengar, Thundurus and the recently released Yveltal, which should easily counter Slowbro with Ghost, Electric and Dark moves respectively.

Best Slowking counters in Pokemon Go

With regular Slowking popping up in Three-Star Raid Battles as well, you might find yourself in a tough match against this powerful but lazy Pokemon.

Slowking is also a Water and Psychic-type, which means it’ll be weak against Ghost, Dark, Electric, Grass or Bug-type moves. Again, you can’t go wrong with a Gengar, Thundurus or Yvetal, or any powerful creature you’ve got that matches one of those weaknesses.

Best Galarian Slowpoke counters in Pokemon Go

Galarian Slowpoke is in One-Star Raid Battles, so you’ll want to be prepared if you’re trying to defeat and catch one.

Interestingly, Galarian Slowpoke is a partially different type, having the unique combination of Poison and Psychic. So make sure you have a couple of the most powerful Pokemon listed for the regular old Slowbro, but have a Poison counter ready to go in case you need it.

There are a few choices here but if you have a suped-up Mewtwo, then that should dish out a lot of damage. Same too if you have a Deoxys or a Reshiram.

For more Pokemon Go counters see our guides to Team Go Rocket – and how to defeat Cliff, Giovanni, Arlo, and Sierra.

Equip yourself with the Pokemon suggested and you should not have too much trouble taking Slowbro down – providing you have a decent-sized team helping you out, of course, as you will not get very far taking on the Mega form on your own (and we would not advise trying).

