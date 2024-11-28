Following this last blowout for the current season, the game’s new season – Dual Destiny – is set to begin just a couple of days later.

Time to max out on Pokémon Go over the next few days.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Pokémon Go Max Out Finale end time, Research Tasks, and other bonuses.

When does Pokémon Go Max Out Finale end? UK time

The Pokémon Go Max Out Finale end time here in the UK is 8pm on Sunday 1st December 2024, Niantic has revealed.

This means you don’t have long to make the most of the event's bonuses, defeat its Raid boss battles and unlock its Field and Paid Timed Research.

You’ll be pleased to learn that the Max Out Finale event end date and time is at 8pm on 1st December around the world, not just here in the UK.

Oh, there are event-themed Collection Challenges and PokéStop Showcases happening, too.

The development team really is getting the, ahem, max out of this season before we head into the new season: Dual Destiny on 3rd December.

What’s included in the Pokémon Go Max Out Finale

The Max Out Finale event in Pokémon Go gives Galarian Corsola and its evolution, Cursola, their debuts in the smartphone collect-a-thon.

Expect new Collection Challenges, themed Field and Timed Research and other bonuses to be live during its short run, too.

All information below (and more) is from the official Pokémon Go website.

Pokémon Go Max Out Finale event bonuses

The following bonuses are live for every player during the event:

Additional 5,000 XP awarded for successful raids

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 during the event

There’s also an event-exclusive Ticket (only in the in-game shop until 8pm, local time, on Saturday 30th November 2024). Buy this to unlock the following bonuses:

Five additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs each day of the event

5,000 additional XP awarded for successful raids

3 additional Candy for catching Pokémon in five-star Raid Battles

1 additional Candy XL for catching Pokémon in five-star Raid Battles

Pokémon Go Max Out Finale Pokémon debuts

Galarian Corsola

Cursola

Both can be Shiny and Galarian Corsola can be hatched from 7 km Eggs.

Wild Encounters and Eggs

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently as Wild Encounters during the Max Out Finale event:

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Skwovet

Wooloo

Falinks

Hatenna

Skwovet, Wooloo and Falinks can be shiny.

The following Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs during the event:

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Farfetch’d

Galarian Corsola

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Yamask

Galarian Stunfisk

All can be shiny.

Max Out Finale Raids

One-Star Raids:

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Three-Star Raids:

Galarian Weezing

Falinks

Five-Star Raids:

Zacian

Zamazenta

Regieleki

Regidrago

Mega Raids:

Mega Altaria

All of the Pokémon above, apart from Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble, can be shiny.

Event-themed Field Research and Paid Timed Research

Spin PokéStops to unlock event-themed Field Research Tasks during the Max Out Finale event in Pokémon Go.

Complete these event-themed Field Research Tasks to earn Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

You can also purchase the Max Out Finale Paid Timed Research. Complete the Paid Timed Research and you’ll bag yourself the following rewards:

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

An event-themed avatar pose

You must pay for and complete the Timed Research Tasks to unlock their rewards before 8pm on Sunday 1st December.

Max Out Finale Collection Challenges

There are four Max Out Finale Collection Challenges live during the run of the event. Complete all four to add to your Elite Collector medal.

The Max Out Finale Collection Challenges are as follows:

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 1:

Catch/collect Grookey, Galarian Slowpoke and Skwovet

Reward: 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 2:

Catch/collect Scorbunny, Galarian Ponyta and Skwovet

Reward: 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 3:

Catch/collect Sobble, Galarian Zigzagoon and Skwovet

Reward: 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 4:

Catch/collect a Galarian Corsola

Reward: 6,000 XP and three Rare Candies

