Pokémon Go Max Out Finale: End time and Research Tasks confirmed
The season's coming to an end.
As we close in on the end of the current season in the smartphone game, Niantic has given us the Pokémon Go Max Out Finale event to see it out with one final huzzah.
The event comes to an end shortly, so you don’t have long to make the most of its bonuses and complete its challenges/themed Research.
Following this last blowout for the current season, the game’s new season – Dual Destiny – is set to begin just a couple of days later.
Time to max out on Pokémon Go over the next few days.
Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Pokémon Go Max Out Finale end time, Research Tasks, and other bonuses.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When does Pokémon Go Max Out Finale end? UK time
The Pokémon Go Max Out Finale end time here in the UK is 8pm on Sunday 1st December 2024, Niantic has revealed.
This means you don’t have long to make the most of the event's bonuses, defeat its Raid boss battles and unlock its Field and Paid Timed Research.
You’ll be pleased to learn that the Max Out Finale event end date and time is at 8pm on 1st December around the world, not just here in the UK.
Oh, there are event-themed Collection Challenges and PokéStop Showcases happening, too.
The development team really is getting the, ahem, max out of this season before we head into the new season: Dual Destiny on 3rd December.
What’s included in the Pokémon Go Max Out Finale
The Max Out Finale event in Pokémon Go gives Galarian Corsola and its evolution, Cursola, their debuts in the smartphone collect-a-thon.
Expect new Collection Challenges, themed Field and Timed Research and other bonuses to be live during its short run, too.
All information below (and more) is from the official Pokémon Go website.
Pokémon Go Max Out Finale event bonuses
The following bonuses are live for every player during the event:
- Additional 5,000 XP awarded for successful raids
- 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event
- The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 during the event
There’s also an event-exclusive Ticket (only in the in-game shop until 8pm, local time, on Saturday 30th November 2024). Buy this to unlock the following bonuses:
- Five additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs each day of the event
- 5,000 additional XP awarded for successful raids
- 3 additional Candy for catching Pokémon in five-star Raid Battles
- 1 additional Candy XL for catching Pokémon in five-star Raid Battles
Pokémon Go Max Out Finale Pokémon debuts
- Galarian Corsola
- Cursola
Both can be Shiny and Galarian Corsola can be hatched from 7 km Eggs.
Wild Encounters and Eggs
The following Pokémon will appear more frequently as Wild Encounters during the Max Out Finale event:
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
- Skwovet
- Wooloo
- Falinks
- Hatenna
Skwovet, Wooloo and Falinks can be shiny.
The following Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs during the event:
- Galarian Meowth
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Galarian Farfetch’d
- Galarian Corsola
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Yamask
- Galarian Stunfisk
All can be shiny.
Max Out Finale Raids
One-Star Raids:
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
Three-Star Raids:
- Galarian Weezing
- Falinks
Five-Star Raids:
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
Mega Raids:
- Mega Altaria
All of the Pokémon above, apart from Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble, can be shiny.
Event-themed Field Research and Paid Timed Research
Spin PokéStops to unlock event-themed Field Research Tasks during the Max Out Finale event in Pokémon Go.
Complete these event-themed Field Research Tasks to earn Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.
You can also purchase the Max Out Finale Paid Timed Research. Complete the Paid Timed Research and you’ll bag yourself the following rewards:
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon
- An event-themed avatar pose
You must pay for and complete the Timed Research Tasks to unlock their rewards before 8pm on Sunday 1st December.
Max Out Finale Collection Challenges
There are four Max Out Finale Collection Challenges live during the run of the event. Complete all four to add to your Elite Collector medal.
The Max Out Finale Collection Challenges are as follows:
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 1:
- Catch/collect Grookey, Galarian Slowpoke and Skwovet
- Reward: 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 2:
- Catch/collect Scorbunny, Galarian Ponyta and Skwovet
- Reward: 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 3:
- Catch/collect Sobble, Galarian Zigzagoon and Skwovet
- Reward: 3,000 XP and one Silver Pinap Berry
Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 4:
- Catch/collect a Galarian Corsola
- Reward: 6,000 XP and three Rare Candies
Read more on Pokémon:
- Pokémon Go Raids schedule - upcoming battles
- Best Pokémon gifts - the greatest merch
- Best Pokémon games on Switch - our ranking
- Best shiny Pokémon - the coolest creatures
- Best Dragon-type Pokémon - who's your fave?
- All cat Pokémon - the felines to catch
- Pokémon natures guide - all you need to know
- Pokémon type chart - strengths and weaknesses explained
- Legendary Pokémon - the full list
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cheats - handy hacks
- Pokémon Emerald cheats - what you need to know
- Pokémon Fire Red cheats - all codes
- Pokémon Go friend codes - and how to find them
- Pokémon games in order - where to start
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).