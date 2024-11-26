Pokémon Go Dual Destiny: Start date and what to expect from the new season
Reading this guide is your destiny.
As we near the end of its current season, Niantic and The Pokémon Company have revealed that the next Pokémon Go season is named Dual Destiny.
A new season means new Special Research, new Pokémon debuts, new events, a new Battle League, new Community Days, and more.
There’s a lot to look forward to as this mobile Pokémon game continues to go from strength to strength.
Check out the Dual Destiny trailer below:
Read on for the Pokémon Go Dual Destiny start and end date and to find out everything there is to know about the new season.
When is Pokémon Go Dual Destiny? Start and end date
The Pokémon Go Dual Destiny start date is 10am (local time) on 3rd December and its end date is 10am (local time) on 4th March 2025.
Yep, the new Pokémon Go season lasts three months.
There will be plenty to be getting on with throughout the new Pokémon Go season, not least the latest Go Battle League.
Read on for more details about what to expect from Dual Destiny in Pokémon Go.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What to expect from Pokémon Go Dual Destiny
There’s so much to expect from Pokémon Go Dual Destiny that we’ve broken it up into easy-to-digest sections below:
Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Special Research
You can claim the Dual Destiny Special Research Story at any time between 3rd December 10am (local time) until the season ends on 4th March (9:59am local time).
Across the season, expect new parts of the Special Research Story to be unlocked.
Dual Destiny Pokémon debuts
More Pokémon from the Sword and Shield games will make their debuts across the Dual Destiny season. This includes Sinistea and its evolution, Polteageist.
As well as them, new Shadow Pokémon will debut, including Shadow Regirock, Shadow Regice and Shadow Registeel.
Dynamax Machop, Dynamax Krabby and Gigantamax Lapras will all debut, too.
Dual Destiny Wild Pokémon and Eggs
The following Pokémon will appear more regularly in the wild during Dual Destiny:
- Magneton
- Porygon
- Snubbull
- Gulpin
- Audino
- Klink
- Litwick
- Butterfree
- Scyther
- Sunkern
- Nuzleaf
- Staravia
- Phantump
- Fomantis
- Clefairy
- Rhydon
- Shuckle
- Pupitar
- Meditite
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Mienfoo
- Poliwrath
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Paldean Wooper
- Lotad
- Pelipper
- Floatzel
- Finneon
Northern Hemisphere
- Absol
- Turtwig
- Chimchar
- Piplup
- Shinx
- Gabite
- Deerling (Winter)
Southern Hemisphere
- Lapras
- Gligar
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
- Deerling (Summer)
- Goomy
And many more!
Throughout the season, different Pokémon will hatch from Eggs, too. You can find more details about the hatchable Eggs on the official Pokémon Go website.
Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Seasonal Highlights and Bonuses
The following bonuses will be live throughout Dual Destiny in Pokémon Go:
- One additional free Raid Pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs
- Extra Stardust earned from Team GO Rocket battles
- Extra Stardust from Gifts
Other Seasonal Highlights include Community Days. The Community Day events will take place on the following days:
- 21st-22nd December
- 5th January
- 25th January (January Community Day Classic)
- 9th February
Expect new PokéStop Showcases, Field Research, and more, too.
Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Battle League
With the start of the new season, Go Battle League: Dual Destiny begins, too!
As per the game’s official website, the following will occur at the beginning of the season:
- End-of-season rewards will be available on the Battle screen
- Your GO Battle League rank will be reset
- Rank-up requirements will remain the same as the prior season
Of course, there are new rewards, including guaranteed rank-up encounters. Reach Legend rank and you’ll get an encounter with Pikachu Libre.
You’ll find full details on rewards, events and more on the official site linked above.
Read more on Pokémon:
- Pokémon Go Raids schedule - upcoming battles
- Best Pokémon gifts - the greatest merch
- Best Pokémon games on Switch - our ranking
- Best shiny Pokémon - the coolest creatures
- Best Dragon-type Pokémon - who's your fave?
- All cat Pokémon - the felines to catch
- Pokémon natures guide - all you need to know
- Pokémon type chart - strengths and weaknesses explained
- Legendary Pokémon - the full list
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cheats - handy hacks
- Pokémon Emerald cheats - what you need to know
- Pokémon Fire Red cheats - all codes
- Pokémon Go friend codes - and how to find them
- Pokémon games in order - where to start
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).