There’s a lot to look forward to as this mobile Pokémon game continues to go from strength to strength.

Check out the Dual Destiny trailer below:

Read on for the Pokémon Go Dual Destiny start and end date and to find out everything there is to know about the new season.

The Pokémon Go Dual Destiny start date is 10am (local time) on 3rd December and its end date is 10am (local time) on 4th March 2025.

Yep, the new Pokémon Go season lasts three months.

There will be plenty to be getting on with throughout the new Pokémon Go season, not least the latest Go Battle League.

Read on for more details about what to expect from Dual Destiny in Pokémon Go.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What to expect from Pokémon Go Dual Destiny

There’s so much to expect from Pokémon Go Dual Destiny that we’ve broken it up into easy-to-digest sections below:

Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Special Research

You can claim the Dual Destiny Special Research Story at any time between 3rd December 10am (local time) until the season ends on 4th March (9:59am local time).

Across the season, expect new parts of the Special Research Story to be unlocked.

Dual Destiny Pokémon debuts

More Pokémon from the Sword and Shield games will make their debuts across the Dual Destiny season. This includes Sinistea and its evolution, Polteageist.

As well as them, new Shadow Pokémon will debut, including Shadow Regirock, Shadow Regice and Shadow Registeel.

Dynamax Machop, Dynamax Krabby and Gigantamax Lapras will all debut, too.

Dual Destiny Wild Pokémon and Eggs

The following Pokémon will appear more regularly in the wild during Dual Destiny:

Magneton

Porygon

Snubbull

Gulpin

Audino

Klink

Litwick

Butterfree

Scyther

Sunkern

Nuzleaf

Staravia

Phantump

Fomantis

Clefairy

Rhydon

Shuckle

Pupitar

Meditite

Galarian Stunfisk

Mienfoo

Poliwrath

Galarian Slowpoke

Paldean Wooper

Lotad

Pelipper

Floatzel

Finneon

Northern Hemisphere

Absol

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Shinx

Gabite

Deerling (Winter)

Southern Hemisphere

Lapras

Gligar

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Deerling (Summer)

Goomy

And many more!

Throughout the season, different Pokémon will hatch from Eggs, too. You can find more details about the hatchable Eggs on the official Pokémon Go website.

Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Seasonal Highlights and Bonuses

The following bonuses will be live throughout Dual Destiny in Pokémon Go:

One additional free Raid Pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs

Extra Stardust earned from Team GO Rocket battles

Extra Stardust from Gifts

Other Seasonal Highlights include Community Days. The Community Day events will take place on the following days:

21st-22nd December

5th January

25th January (January Community Day Classic)

9th February

Expect new PokéStop Showcases, Field Research, and more, too.

Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Battle League

With the start of the new season, Go Battle League: Dual Destiny begins, too!

As per the game’s official website, the following will occur at the beginning of the season:

End-of-season rewards will be available on the Battle screen

Your GO Battle League rank will be reset

Rank-up requirements will remain the same as the prior season

Of course, there are new rewards, including guaranteed rank-up encounters. Reach Legend rank and you’ll get an encounter with Pikachu Libre.

You’ll find full details on rewards, events and more on the official site linked above.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.