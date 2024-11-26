As we near the end of its current season, Niantic and The Pokémon Company have revealed that the next Pokémon Go season is named Dual Destiny.

Advertisement

A new season means new Special Research, new Pokémon debuts, new events, a new Battle League, new Community Days, and more.

There’s a lot to look forward to as this mobile Pokémon game continues to go from strength to strength.

Check out the Dual Destiny trailer below:

Read on for the Pokémon Go Dual Destiny start and end date and to find out everything there is to know about the new season.

When is Pokémon Go Dual Destiny? Start and end date

The Pokémon Go Dual Destiny start date is 10am (local time) on 3rd December and its end date is 10am (local time) on 4th March 2025.

Yep, the new Pokémon Go season lasts three months.

There will be plenty to be getting on with throughout the new Pokémon Go season, not least the latest Go Battle League.

Read on for more details about what to expect from Dual Destiny in Pokémon Go.

What to expect from Pokémon Go Dual Destiny

There’s so much to expect from Pokémon Go Dual Destiny that we’ve broken it up into easy-to-digest sections below:

Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Special Research

You can claim the Dual Destiny Special Research Story at any time between 3rd December 10am (local time) until the season ends on 4th March (9:59am local time).

Across the season, expect new parts of the Special Research Story to be unlocked.

Dual Destiny Pokémon debuts

More Pokémon from the Sword and Shield games will make their debuts across the Dual Destiny season. This includes Sinistea and its evolution, Polteageist.

As well as them, new Shadow Pokémon will debut, including Shadow Regirock, Shadow Regice and Shadow Registeel.

Dynamax Machop, Dynamax Krabby and Gigantamax Lapras will all debut, too.

Dual Destiny Wild Pokémon and Eggs

The following Pokémon will appear more regularly in the wild during Dual Destiny:

  • Magneton
  • Porygon
  • Snubbull
  • Gulpin
  • Audino
  • Klink
  • Litwick
  • Butterfree
  • Scyther
  • Sunkern
  • Nuzleaf
  • Staravia
  • Phantump
  • Fomantis
  • Clefairy
  • Rhydon
  • Shuckle
  • Pupitar
  • Meditite
  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Mienfoo
  • Poliwrath
  • Galarian Slowpoke
  • Paldean Wooper
  • Lotad
  • Pelipper
  • Floatzel
  • Finneon

Northern Hemisphere

  • Absol
  • Turtwig
  • Chimchar
  • Piplup
  • Shinx
  • Gabite
  • Deerling (Winter)

Southern Hemisphere

  • Lapras
  • Gligar
  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip
  • Deerling (Summer)
  • Goomy

And many more!

Throughout the season, different Pokémon will hatch from Eggs, too. You can find more details about the hatchable Eggs on the official Pokémon Go website.

Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Seasonal Highlights and Bonuses

The following bonuses will be live throughout Dual Destiny in Pokémon Go:

  • One additional free Raid Pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs
  • Extra Stardust earned from Team GO Rocket battles
  • Extra Stardust from Gifts

Other Seasonal Highlights include Community Days. The Community Day events will take place on the following days:

  • 21st-22nd December
  • 5th January
  • 25th January (January Community Day Classic)
  • 9th February

Expect new PokéStop Showcases, Field Research, and more, too.

Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Battle League

With the start of the new season, Go Battle League: Dual Destiny begins, too!

As per the game’s official website, the following will occur at the beginning of the season:

  • End-of-season rewards will be available on the Battle screen
  • Your GO Battle League rank will be reset
  • Rank-up requirements will remain the same as the prior season

Of course, there are new rewards, including guaranteed rank-up encounters. Reach Legend rank and you’ll get an encounter with Pikachu Libre.

You’ll find full details on rewards, events and more on the official site linked above.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Toby Saunders
Toby SaundersFreelance Writer

Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement