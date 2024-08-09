How to get Lugia in Pokémon Go: Raid battle dates and weaknesses
Here's how to get the Legendary Gen 2 Pokémon.
Lugia is back in Pokémon Go as a 5-Star raid battle and now’s your chance to catch the Legendary Gen 2 Pokémon!
You’ll have to act fast, though, as the Shadow Lugia raid battle dates only last two days (this weekend). Time to get your battle team ready for the challenge that lies ahead.
Fortunately for you, we have the best Lugia counters and the Legendary 'mon’s weaknesses listed down below. It’s always best to go into difficult raid battles such as this well-prepared.
This is all taking place as part of the Adventure Week Taken Over event, which has flooded the game with the nefarious Team Rocket.
Read on to find out how to get Lugia in Pokémon Go and to see when its 5-Star raid battle dates are, its weaknesses, and the list of the best counters against it.
How to get Lugia in Pokémon Go
To get Lugia in Pokémon Go, you need to defeat one in a 5-Star raid battle to earn your chance to catch the Generation 2 Legendary Pokémon.
Unfortunately, these 5-Star raid battles starring Lugia don’t come along too often. Fortunately, though, there’s one happening this very weekend (as of writing, sorry anyone who catches this page later on)!
Lugia raid battle dates in Pokémon Go
Shadow Lugia will appear in 5-Star Raid Battles on Saturday 10th August and Sunday 11th August 2024, Niantic has confirmed.
At long last, we know when we can battle against Lugia in a raid and have our chance of adding the Legendary Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon to our Pokédex once again.
Now you know when the Lugia raid battle dates are in Pokémon Go, you need to know how to beat Lugia and the best counters against its weaknesses. More on all of that below.
Lugia weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Lugia is a Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon, which means it is weak against Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type attacks.
Even with Pokémon knowing good moves of the types above, defeating Lugia in a 5-Star raid battle will still prove difficult. They don’t make these battles easy.
Regardless, it’s still definitely best to pick Pokémon that know powerful Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and/or Rock-type attacks against Lugia. Keep trying and you’ll defeat the Legendary Pokémon eventually.
Best Lugia counters in Pokémon Go
The best Lugia counters in Pokémon Go will be strong Pokémon that know powerful (and quick) Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type attacks.
It will also help if you bring Pokémon that resist Psychic and Flying-type attacks as Lugia will often attack with those (it can also use Dragon and Water-type attacks, just so you’re aware).
All told, though, we recommend you bring powerful Rock-type Pokémon such as Tyranitar, which is a Rock and Dark-type Pokémon. Tyranitar will resist Lugia’s Psychic and Flying-type attacks while knowing moves of its own that will be Super Effective against Lugia.
Win-win.
Other good counters against Lugia include Rampardos, Mamoswine, Magnezone, Raikou, Rhyperior and Diancie.
Essentially, though, stick with Rock-type and you’ll do well.
