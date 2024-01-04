Loving gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

Kicking off with New Year's 2024 and supposedly leading into the mysterious Taken Treasures event, Pokémon Go has a jam-packed month. There's even the chance to catch some legendaries and some Mega Evolutions with limited-time raids. For instance, if you've been trying to get an Ampharos with long luscious hair, then you're in luck.

To make things easier, we've broken down all of the major events and happenings due to take place in Pokémon Go for January 2024. Head below for all the details and dates.

Pokémon Go events January 2024

Pokemon Go New Year's Event 2024. Niantic

Lots of Pokémon Go events are due to take place in January, giving players plenty of opportunities to pick up some of their favourite pocket monsters.

See below for the full list of events:

New Year's 2024 — 1st to 3rd January

Rowlet Community Day — 6th January

Lustrous Odyssey — 6th to 10th January

Dazzling Dream — 13th to 16th January

Hisuian (Raid) — 14th January

Raging Battles / Go Battle Week: Timeless Travels — 19th to 24th January

Porygon Community Day (Classic) — 20th January

Ho-Oh Shadow Raid — 27th to 28th January

Taken Treasures — 27th January to 1st February

Pokémon Go 5-star Raids for January 2024

Pokemon Go. Niantic

As always, Pokémon Go will host a number of 5-star raids throughout the month of January. The featured Pokémon this month include:

Buzzwole — 1st to 10th January

Xurkitree — 1st to 10th January

Pheromosa — 1st to 10th January

Tornadus — 10th to 17th January

Thundurus — 17th to 24th January

Londorus — 24th to 31st January

On top of this, three Mega Raids will take place in January 2024. These include:

Mega Ampharos — 1st to 10th January

Mega Medicham — 10th to 24th January

Mega Steelix — 24th to 31st January

Everything else to be aware of in Pokémon Go for January 2024

Pokémon found in the Hisui Region (first introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus) will continue to appear as the Timeless Travels season continues. It will run from 1st December 2023 to 1st March 2024.

Spotlight Hour will also continue to take place every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm local time, increasing the spawn availability of certain Pokémon. The five set to feature in January include:

Castform — 2nd January

Eevee — 9th January

Ralts — 16th January

Barboach — 23rd January

Foongus — 30th January

For everything else, head to the Pokémon Go official website to find out more.

Pokémon Go is available to download on iOS and Android devices.

