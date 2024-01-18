Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

Let's take a look at how to download Plants Vs Zombies 3 ahead of its official launch.

Plants vs Zombies 3 download: Can you play the new game?

Fans will be happy to hear that, ahead of the full release this year, fans can play the game early through a soft launch on the 18th January 2024.

Although it isn't technically the full game, it's a a near-launch ready build of it. It's currently available to players in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia and Philippines, and you can download it from Google Play here.

Alongside the classic tower defence gameplay and additional puzzles, Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia looks to provide a narrative like never before. In the world of Neighborville, players can expect a hilarious episodic story.

With the feedback gathered from this early access, EA and PopCap Studios aim to improve the overall experience ahead of worldwide release. So if you fancy playing it ahead of its release, and live in one of the aforementioned countries, then you'd be daft not to give it a go.

