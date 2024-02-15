Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

It can be a little tiresome. However, dungeons are well worth investing time in to find some of the strongest Pals in the game along with lots of great collectables and rewards. All you need to do is defeat the dungeon boss and try not to get lost. First things first, though, where are the dungeons?

To make things easier, we've outlined the location of every dungeon in Palworld in a handy map below.

Palworld dungeon locations

Palworld dungeons. Mapgenie

By our count, there are 124 dungeons to find and explore in Palworld. While their locations remain the same as detailed in the map above (via Mapgenie), not all will be accessible simultaneously.

These change over time, so when one dungeon closes another opens. Usually, their entrances can be spotted in rock formations on the side of hills, mountains, volcanos or otherwise.

Every dungeon will let you face off against one Alpha Pal (a stronger version of the creature that can also be captured) as well as two treasure chests to claim and Ancient Civilisation Parts.

Pals such as Killamari, Mau and Fellbat can only be encountered in dungeons too, so if you want to fill out your Paldex you'll need to spend some time exploring.

Palworld Dungeon. Pocketpair

There are several layouts for dungeons, though once you've completed a couple it's easy to get a feel for the majority.

We've found it's best to stick close to the walls and follow the path around. This way, you don't get lost and you have the best chance of encountering an Alpha Pal early.

We'd also recommend picking up a small Ground Mount, like Rayhound or Direhowl, to make traversal quicker.

Palworld is available in early access across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

