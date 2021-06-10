Overwatch crossplay: How to link up and play with friends across Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Nintendo Switch

It has been a while now since Overwatch was released and it remains a go-to game for many players with the frantic shooting game somehow managing to feel fresh every time we play.

But something that the fanbase has been calling for, and for quite some time now, is cross-play between consoles and PC. But, as ever with this sort of thing, getting all the right people to sign off on this is not easy, and it has taken some time to come to fruition – but the wait is almost over!

Players will finally be able to play Overwatch together across PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It’s been a long time coming, but this should be a real treat for fans.

So for all you need to know about Overwatch cross-play, including whether you need to do anything to get it set up (you do), here is all you need to know.

How to play Overwatch with cross-play

While it is coming, getting your account ready for cross-play is not as simple as pressing a button and there are some things that you will need to do first – such as making a Battle.net account. And here is how to go about doing that:

Head to Battle.net

Once there, create your account – and the good news is that you can do so for free.

Head to account settings once it has been created.

You will see a “Connections” section and from here you will see the option to link your console.

Now that is out of the way, you will need to link your console game to the Battle.net account and to do so, follow these steps:

Load up the game on your console and make your way to the welcome screen.

Here you will see an alpha-numeric code and a QR code

Head to blizzard.com/link if you are using the numeric code or scan the QR code from your mobile.

Now head back into your Battle.net account to confirm the connection

Finally, keep an eye on the game as you will receive a notification telling you that the job is done!

It is worth noting here that even if you do not plan on using cross-play, you will still need to set up a battle.net account to play unless you are on PC, in which case you will already have done it.

So, whatever console you play on, including the latest generation of PlayStation and Xbox, you will soon be able to play with whoever you like. As for the exact date that this is due to start, that remains up in the air but we know it will be very soon – so watch this space.

