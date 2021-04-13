Nintendo Switch Lite Blue: Pre-order, price, and how to buy it

The Nintendo Switch Lite blue version is on the way. And if you’re wondering how much it costs, and how you can buy one, you’ve come to the right place.

With fans around the globe already comparing the Nintendo Switch Lite blue version to the GameCube’s purple colour scheme, as well as the memorable purple versions of the Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advance, it seems like this new version of the Switch Lite could be a highly sought-after item.

If we’ve learned anything from the PS5 stock issues and the similar situation surrounding the Xbox Series X, it’s that buying a new games console isn’t always easy!

Keep on reading, though, and we’ll tell you all the essential info on how to buy a blue Nintendo Switch Lite.

When is the Nintendo Switch Lite blue version release date?

The Nintendo Switch Lite blue version’s release date is confirmed for 7th May 2021, with Nintendo listing this date on its official website and social media channels. At the time of writing, that’s less than a month away! In the meantime, the available colours are yellow, coral, grey and turquoise.

Nintendo Switch Lite blue price: How much does it cost?

Nintendo confirmed in a press release and a Tweet (see below) that this new version of the Nintendo Switch Lite, with its snazzy blue look, will be priced at $199.99 USD at launch.

Given that other colours of the Switch Lite currently cost £199.99 GBP from the Nintendo UK website, it seems safe to assume that we’ll see the blue version selling for the same price. (Nope, Nintendo Switch prices do not seem to take currency exchange rates into account!)

Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia! pic.twitter.com/WD6FAc8pqr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2021

How to pre-order Nintendo Switch Lite in blue: Where to buy

At the time of this article being written, it looks like pre-orders have not yet begun for the Nintendo Switch Lite blue version. The official product page on the Nintendo UK website only lists the pre-existing colour options at the moment. We’ll be sure to let you know when that changes and the blue one becomes available to order, though.

In the meantime, if you just can’t wait, you could always buy a Turquoise version of the Switch Lite instead. Amazon currently has them in stock at a price of £194, while Very has all of the current colours for £199.99. As and when the pre-order pages go live for the blue Switch Lite, we’ll be sure to let you know.

