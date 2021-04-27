Pokemon Snap Pre-Order Bonus explained – best places to snap up your copy

Only a few days to go now, and we will be playing the first Pokemon Snap game since the original made quite the impression on Nintendo 64 consoles back in 1999.

Now, 22 years later, here comes New Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo Switch, and to say that anticipation is high for it would be quite the understatement.

Many fans have already pre-ordered the game, but if you haven’t then don’t worry, there is still time to do so. If you don’t pre-order you will be missing out on some fun bonuses that are still available at selected sites.

With the game set for release in a few short days, more information has been coming out. We now know every single Pokemon that will be in Pokemon Snap and Nintendo has given us a virtual map of the region in the game, so we can get to grips with it before we start playing.

We even know some of the game’s new features, including Fluffruit and the Illumina orb (Fluffruit was previously just called Apple in case you were wondering).

But if you want to find out where you can still pre-order New Pokemon Snap and what bonuses you can get for doing so, keep reading…

Pokemon Snap pre-order bonus explained

While there are numerous places where you can pre-order New Pokemon Snap and make sure you get the game on release day, there are certain shops offering an extra little incentive to buy from them.

And just because the release is only a few days away, it does not mean that you are out of time to take advantage of them, as there are a few places with the pre-order bonus still available. So let’s break them down for you.

All of them offer the same bonus currently, which is a double-sided poster and a sticker sheet. We do not care what anyone says, you are never too old to enjoy stickers! Here’s where you need to look:

Where to buy Pokemon Snap

It is worth mentioning that this list was far longer when the game was originally listed for pre-order, so there is every chance that the above retailers may be running very low on stock now. So get the game with the bonus extras while you can!

When is New Pokemon Snap being released?

New Pokemon Snap is set to release on 30th April 2021, which means we’ll be taking Pokemon pics in just a matter of days! If you just can’t wait, get your fix of cute critters by checking out the game’s trailer below.

