New Pokemon Snap Items and Upgrades Guide: How to use Fluffruit, Illumina Orb and more

In a few days, we are going to be partying like it’s 1999! For the first time in 22 years, Pokemon Snap is back and, following the hugely successful version that was released on the Nintendo 64, New Pokemon Snap hopes to be equally as successful on the Nintendo Switch.

And there is every reason to assume that it will be as fans have been clamouring for a second Snap game ever since the first one came out. Two decades is a long time to build up hype for what the new one will be like.

While we already know the list of Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap, more information is now coming to light in the days leading up to the release, including all you need to know about Fluffruit and the Illumina Orb.

It is a busy time for players of Pokemon games in general right now, with Pokemon Go continuing to give us new things to do and new Pokemon to catch, plus we have the weekly spotlight hour that comes every Tuesday and gives us the chance to catch a new Pokemon a lot more often each week.

But for all the orb details in New Pokemon Snap and how to use them, read on!

What are Fluffruit and Illumina Orbs in New Pokemon Snap?

The aim of the game in New Pokemon Snap is to take photos of the Pokemon that you come across and you get a different score depending on the quality of the photo you take.

The orbs are ways to get your Pokemon to do something different, like a cute little animation, which will get you a higher score for the snap!

This carries on from what the original game did but with some tweaks. Fluffruit for example are just apples from the last game but with a new name – although expect the reactions of the Pokemon to be changed up and modernised.

Where to find Fluffruit and Illumina Orbs in New Pokemon Snap

For Fluffruit, these apples can be found by exploring the Lental region and collecting them. What we do not know yet is how frequently they appear and how many you can carry at any one time but, with the game releasing at the end of the week,we expect to find out much more about this imminently.

As for the Illumina orb, these are brand new to New Pokemon Snap and you will be given them by Professor Mirror, who needs your help!

Pokemon in the Lentai region have been giving off a strange glow (called Illumina) and Professor Mirror’s intrigue has been piqued! So he will give you the Ilumina orbs to help you try to work out what is going on and where this glow has come from.

How to use the Fluffruit and Illumina Orb in New Pokemon Snap

Fluffruit first then, and they are super simple to use. All you need to do is throw the fruit at the feet of the Pokemon and hope that they pick it up to eat it. When they do, they will show off a new style of animation so just be ready to snap a photo of them in action to get a pic that will net you extra points.

With the Illumina Orbs, you do the same thing! Just throw them at the Pokemon you want to use them on and watch what happens while being ready to snap that extra point-worthy photo! One tip with these is to use them at night as they have some pretty cool effects on the Pokemon that will be hard to see, and thus pointless, if they are used in daylight.

What other items and upgrades are in Pokemon Snap?

These two items are far from all there is to use and discover as you play New Pokemon Snap as there are many other nifty tricks and gadgets you will be able to get your hands on!

The Neo One – Your research vehicle that is equipped to deal with any terrain you come across from water to fire to everything else in between!

– Your research vehicle that is equipped to deal with any terrain you come across from water to fire to everything else in between! Camera – This one needs no more explaining as how else can you take photos without a trusty camera to do it?

– This one needs no more explaining as how else can you take photos without a trusty camera to do it? Melody – The artist formerly known as the Poke Flute has been renamed but it will still work much like it did in the original game. Just play a jaunty little tune to a Pokemon you want to take a picture of and, hopefully, it will do a little dance for you to snap – nabbing you some bonus points in the process.

As for upgrades, we’re waiting to find out on that front, but we’ll be sure to update you when we learn more.

When is New Pokemon Snap being released?

Only a few days to go now, with New Pokemon Snap releasing on 30th April 2021 – it’s so close and we can’t wait to see all our valuable free time taken up by playing it.

Folk on Twitter looking to show their enthusiasm for the game’s release can use the hashtags #PokemonSnap or #NewPokemonSnap to make a Meganium emoji appear. This isn’t the first time Nintendo has opted for a personalised hashtag, with Super Mario also getting the emoji treatment recently.

And here is the trailer if you somehow missed it!

