Where to buy the new Nintendo Switch Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons

This year has already proved to be pretty exciting for those with a Switch console. With a new Blue Nintendo Switch Lite console on the way and a Fujifilm Nintendo Switch printer, 2021 doesn’t seem to be short of Nintendo Switch news.

And this latest release has definitely got The Legend of Zelda fans excited. To coincide with the release of the remastered The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game, the brand has launched accompanying Joy-Cons.

Themed around the Master Sword and Hylian Shield, the Zelda Skyward Joy-Cons have already proved a massive hit, selling out on a number of sites the day they went on pre-order.

Here’s how and where to buy the new Zelda Skyward Joy-Cons, including UK pricing information and stock updates.

How much do the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons cost?

The limited-edition Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons cost £69.99.

Available to pre-order now, the Joy-Cons will be officially released on 16th July alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game.

Pre-order the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons at Amazon

Where to buy the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons

The Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons are being sold at a number of UK retailers. Unfortunately, the limited pre-order stock has proved extremely popular and is now sold out on most sites.

We have listed all the retailers selling the Joy-Cons below. While some such as Amazon and GAME are currently sold out, it is always worth keeping an eye out for new stock.

We’re expecting at least one restock before the July release date, so there’s no harm in checking or signing up for stock updates via your preferred retailer.

The Joy-Cons will be officially released on 16th July.

Pre-order the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons:

Why is Nintendo releasing limited-edition Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons?

To celebrate the upcoming release of Skyward Sword HD game on 16th July, Nintendo is also launching limited-edition Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons for the Switch console.

Available to pre-order now, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is a remastered version of the 2011 Wii game. Taking you through the earliest story of The Legend of Zelda timeline, the Joy-Cons of the Nintendo Switch will become your sword and shield as you head on this adventure.

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD:

