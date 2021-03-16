Fortnite Joy-cons: Blue and yellow Nintendo Switch controllers revealed

After launching the very first Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch last year, the battle royale is continuing its world domination with the launch of a brand new joy-con set based on the popular video game.

The blue and yellow controllers feature the face of fan-favourite character Peely on the right-hand joy-con, and comes with the Fleet Force bundle which includes 500 V-Bucks and codes for an in-game glider and pickaxe.

The bundle will be available on 4th June – just in time for the end of Season 6. Nintendo has yet to release a price for the Fortnite-themed set, but joy-cons typically retail for £69.99. You can also see our list of the best Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo protective cases to go with your snazzy new joy-cons.

Gear up in style with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair Fortnite Edition, available 04/06! It includes a uniquely designed yellow Joy-Con and blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks & a download code for in-game cosmetics. pic.twitter.com/KMakaKianu — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 15, 2021

Nintendo previously released a Fortnite themed Switch console in 2020, which included a different joy-con set with a reversed blue and yellow colours and the iconic battle bus rather than Peely’s smiling face.

Fortnite first released on the Nintendo Switch in June 2018, and since then has become the most downloaded game ever on the popular console.

The gaming phenomenon recently launched its Primal-themed Fortnite season 6, which added new map locations as well as new Fortnite skins including gaming icon Lara Croft and Raven from Teen Titans. The new patch also added wild animals for the first time as well as craftable weapons, including the returning pump shotgun.

It’s a good time for fans of battle royales on Switch, as Apex Legends was also one of the new Nintendo Switch March releases for the Nintendo console.

