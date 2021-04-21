New Nier Replicant trailer reveals stunning origami sculptures

To hype up the impending re-release of Nier Replicant, the publishers from Square Enix have unveiled some stunning origami creations in an eye-catching new trailer.

Under a ridiculous title (Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…), this updated version of the Japanese action-RPG from 2010 is launching on Friday for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

But what is today’s origami-based Nier Replicant news all about? Read on for all the essential details, including that trailer!

Nier Replicant new trailer reveals origami sculptures

The best way to understand what’s going on here is to watch the new Nier Replicant trailer, which shows two iconic characters from the game reimagined in beautiful folded-paper forms.

Explaining this Nier Replicant origami project (which is nicknamed Nier-igami), Square Enix said in an announcement: “The incredibly talented Finnish Origami artist Juho Könkkölä managed to recreate Emil and the Protagonist with the most intricate detail, capturing the beloved characters’ personality, attire, and weapons through his magical art form.”

Apparently, it took a whopping 210 hours for the figures to be made, with both of them starting life as individual slices of paper. “It was a long process to recreate the characters from Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… but I’m very proud of the final two pieces of art,” said the artist behind the project, Juho Könkkölä.

Könkkölä added: “When the concept was first brought to me, I instantly had a clear vision of how I could bring Emil and the Protagonist to life through the medium of Origami. The Protagonist was the hardest to recreate, due to the complex dimensional shapes, but I think the extra detail really adds to the final pieces. I hope I have done the franchise justice and that the fans enjoy my work.”

Nier Replicant release date and pre-order details

This origami-based promotional activity is a handy reminder that the new version of Nier Replicant is just around the corner. The release date is set for Friday 23rd April 2021, with the game set to launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. If you’re already playing on PS5 or Xbox Series X, you should be able to play the game via backwards compatibility.

