Activision has described Ashika Island as "a small archipelago located in an undisclosed location", promising an eclectic selection of Points of Interest, including the Ōganikku Farms and a number of greenhouses, as well as a lookout, a tourist centre and much more.

Starting today, Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are teaming up for their second season of new content, with the Resurgence Mode returning on a new map called Ashika Island.

As the MW2 and Warzone 2 season 2 release date arrives, to help you get ready for this exciting new challenge, RadioTimes.com has picked up some exclusive tips from Call of Duty content creator Tianna Mercedes.

Don't forget to check out her YouTube channel, and keep on reading for Tianna's essential tips for the new CoD season!

Rank up your guns in multiplayer

Before you get stuck into Ashika Island, it’s vital that you rank up your favourite assault rifle - LMG or sniper. The update covers another expansive map, so get your loadout sorted as quickly as possible to have the best chances of winning long-range gun fights.

For close-range fights, you’ll want your favourite SMG or Akimbo pistols fully levelled up. The possibility of beating an enemy at close range if your loadout is sorted will be greater.

One of my favourite top tips is to look on Twitter for the best weapon builds and tuning for guns as this will give you extra intel from the die-hard fan base. The easiest way to rank up guns in multiplayer quickly is to use your double XP tokens – use them wisely!

Get loadout as soon as possible

The faster you get your loadout sorted, the more of an advantage you will have from the start of the game, so be prepared and do this as early as possible.

To give yourself even more of an upper hand in Warzone 2.0, remember that instead of waiting for first zone to start coming in, use the time to buy your loadout guns at buy stations whenever you have enough money.

Make sure you’re able to build your currency as quickly as possible. One of the fastest solutions to do this is by tackling contracts. These contracts give you money, as well as good floor loot weapons.

Another handy way to top up your wallet includes looting petrol stations. Each station guarantees a cash register. By making your way round these, you can pick up much-needed currency at pace.

Play slow, tactically and together

Warzone 2.0 brings a breadth of new features to the battle royale franchise and your gameplay and style need to have a tactical focus.

The game has an ultra-realistic feel, and with audio amends, approaching footsteps are less audible – take your time before barraging the other team with shots.

Another new feature to help you level up your tactical gameplay is proximity chat.

Aside from being great fun and enhancing comms with your teammates, the feature can be used to find out when enemies are nearby. If you’re lucky, you’ll hear their action plan so you will know exactly what their next steps are.

In any squad-based version of Resurgence, squads that stick together are more likely to survive. From the initial drop to the final circle, coordinate your movements to ensure no Operator is left behind.

There's no shortage of places to hide on CoD's Ashika Island. Activision

Get as much intel on enemies as possible

With a higher focus on tactics in Warzone 2.0, it’s always best to be two steps ahead of your enemies. A great way to do this is by utilising the Bounty Contract feature - which places a circle on your map highlighting the general area of an opponent. I always like to grab a Bounty Contract as you can see when enemies are close by.

Your next port of call would be UAVs. If you pass a buy station and have enough money, make sure you grab one to get those kills. The only thing to note is that once you buy a UAV you won’t be able to buy another UAV at the same buy station.

Clutch up, stay alive

If your squad members are down, prioritise your life to ensure they can redeploy. Remember that looting items, completing contracts, and earning eliminations shorten their Resurgence countdown, but sometimes, waiting out the clock for a few seconds can be the difference between the squad redeploying and an untimely end to a match.

For more insights from Tianna Mercedes, take a look at her YouTube channel.

