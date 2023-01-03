It’s time to set your sights on everything a new season brings including new maps, modes, and more. Could we be getting a Samurai-themed update? It’s always an exciting moment when a new season and its battle pass drops.

As we’re nearing the end of its first season, everyone wants to know when the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 season 2 release date and start time is. We aren’t too far from beginning another new battle pass.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the MW2 season 2 release date. Discover what we know about changes made in its patch notes, release timings, and when the season 1 end date should be.

When does MW2 season 1 end?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 season 1 is set to end on or around 1st February 2023. You can see a timer in-game following the launch of the previous mid-season update which suggests the end date of 1st February.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The CoD Modern Warfare 2 season 2 release date should be on or around 1st February 2023. No official release date has been given for the game’s second season but based on the timer suggesting season 1 will end on 1st February, it’s safe to assume that season 2 will begin shortly, if not immediately, after.

There may be some downtime between the two seasons but it shouldn’t last too long and could only be a couple of hours. Fingers crossed this is the case and we can all start working towards completing the new battle pass as soon as possible. We’ll update this page with official information once it is announced.

More like this

What will change in the MW2 season 2 patch notes?

Nothing official has been confirmed to change in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 season 2. A couple of leaks, however, are pointing towards some incoming changes. This includes the return of fan-favourite map Castle.

As leaked by WhatIfGaming, season 2 looks like it could have something of a Samurai theme. This includes the return of Okinawa-based Castle (originally from Call of Duty: World at War) and returning Ronin Operator (from the Modern Warfare reboot). Remember to take these leaks with a pinch of salt, though, nothing is in the game until it is officially confirmed.

Expect new limited-time modes, other new maps, a new battle pass, and other goodies to be added to MW2 and Warzone 2 when season 2 does launch. As above, it’s expected to go live on or around 1st February 2023. We’ll update this page with any official information including patch notes, release timings, and more when it is confirmed by Activision.

Read more:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.