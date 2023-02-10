Officially dubbed Apex Legends: Revelry, season 16 marks something of a departure for the free-to-play game by not adding a new playable character. The fourth anniversary season instead adds new modes and remasters the existing Legends classes. This is perhaps the freshest the game has been made since its release.

EA’s Apex Legends continues to perform well and its next season is due to begin soon. Season 16 of the battle royale game is set to bring the goods thanks to the long-awaited addition of a Team Deathmatch mode and more.

Here is everything you need to know about the Apex Legends season 16 patch notes, including when its release date and UK launch time is, what it adds, and what it changes.

The Apex Legends season 16 release date is Tuesday 14th February 2023, it has been confirmed by EA.

It is yet to be confirmed by developer Respawn Entertainment or publisher EA when the exact launch time is for season 16 of Apex Legends in the UK. Based on when past seasons have dropped, however, it’s easy to predict that it will go live on 14th February at 6pm.

We will update this page with official timings if confirmed. For now, you should be able to play the new season on the evening of 14th February as soon as you have installed the update.

What’s new in the Apex Legends season 16 patch notes?

There is plenty of new content on the way to Apex Legends season 16. Thanks to its patch notes we know what’s set to be added to the game and what will change. Team Deathmatch looks to be the main headline in the Revelry season.

Team Deathmatch is finally being added to Apex Legends! The 6v6 mode comes with its own set of rules which you can see below:

Two teams of six (Allies and Enemies)

Choose your loadout when you spawn

Swap your loadout or Legend when you respawn and between rounds

Your shield regenerates automatically

First team to 30 kills wins a round, first team to win two rounds wins overall match

Airdrops land mid-round with better weapons

Control and Gun Run are staying in the game permanently as part of the new Mixtape playlist. This new playlist will rotate every 15 minutes between modes and maps. For the first three weeks of the season this will only contain Team Deathmatch, but Control and Gun Run modes will be added to the playlist after that. You’ll find more new modes added to it in the long term, it has been claimed.

At launch, too, the new Anniversary Collection Event will begin, along with the new battle pass, new Nemesis weapon, and login rewards.

A big change to the game, meanwhile, as part of season 16 is the remastered Legend Classes. There is no new playable Legend this season, instead, the class system has been reworked.

Now, you’ll find five classes that represent core playstyles: Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Controller, and Support. Each of the classes has its own gameplay perk adding more strategic elements to the game across all of its modes. The perks for each class are as follows:

Assault : Access ‘Red’ Bins and can carry more ammo/stack (secret compartments in weapon supply bins)

: Access ‘Red’ Bins and can carry more ammo/stack (secret compartments in weapon supply bins) Skirmisher : Reveal Care Packages (can see what’s inside Care Packages)

: Reveal Care Packages (can see what’s inside Care Packages) Recon : Survey Beacon (can deploy beacons to reveal enemy locations)

: Survey Beacon (can deploy beacons to reveal enemy locations) Controller : Ring Console (can use Ring Consoles to discover location of the next Ring)

: Ring Console (can use Ring Consoles to discover location of the next Ring) Support: Craft Banners and Access ‘Blue’ Bins (can craft ally banners and access secret compartments in blu bins for better shield/health items)

Finally, coming later on in the new season is the Imperial Guard Collection Event, Sun Squad Collection Event, and Veiled Collection Event.

The Apex Legends season 16 patch notes are sure to contain balance adjustments and smaller gameplay changes aplenty, too. If you want to learn more about everything above, it’s best to check out the official blog post about the new season.

