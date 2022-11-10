As Warzone 2 is scheduled to release on 16th November, the original CoD: Warzone will be getting rebranded as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. For a brief time, the game will go offline as it is renamed.

If you’re wanting to look back on your time spent in Call of Duty: Warzone as its sequel arrives (some things like number of hours spent in-game man is not meant to know), Activision has you covered.

Activision understands that fans will look back fondly on their time spent in the original Warzone, though, and is creating tailor-made videos for each player. These My Warzone Legacy videos will be chock-full of memories. The videos will show you things like your first drop in Warzone, highlights from your time spent in the game, most used weapon class, and more. You can see an example of the My Warzone Legacy videos below:

If you’re keen on your own Warzone highlights reel, you’ll want to keep on reading to find out how to create your own My Warzone Legacy video, how to watch it, and more.

How to see My Warzone Legacy video

To watch your own My Warzone Legacy video, you need to head to the official website and enter your Activision ID. The rest will be done for you automatically and the video should appear after submitting the request. To make the process as simple as possible, however, we have outlined the steps you need to take below.

Follow these steps to create your own My Warzone Legacy video:

Head to the MyWarzoneLegacy website

Enter in your Activision ID Head here and log in to your Call of Duty account to locate your Activision ID if you don’t know what it is

Click on “Submit”

Your My Warzone Legacy video should appear

You have until 30th November 2022 to create your My Warzone Legacy video and to download it. It might be worth a download if you want to keep it so it’s always available to look back on in the future or for sharing purposes.

What to do if My Warzone Legacy is not working

If for whatever reason your My Warzone Legacy video isn’t working, there are some steps you can take to try and kick it into life. It’s your usual support-type answers, but one or two of them might work.

We recommend taking the following action if My Warzone Legacy isn’t working:

Try again

Reload the page and try again

Log out and back in to your Call of Duty account and try again

Try a different device or browser

Restart your PC or phone

Play Warzone again and try again after

Try Activision support

Hopefully, one of the above steps helps get your My Warzone Legacy video working. Remember to get it downloaded once it does work as it will be gone forever after 30th November 2022.

