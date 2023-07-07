If you can’t wait for more chaotic co-op moving house action, with an added online mode, here’s everything you need to know about the Moving Out 2 release date. Read on to discover where to pre-order, learn about gameplay and story details, and watch a trailer!

The Moving Out 2 release date is Tuesday 15th August 2023, the development team has confirmed.

It will release on all platforms on this date seemingly worldwide so no one will have to wait. Moving Out 2 will be available, too, both as a physical and digital purchase across all consoles (digital-only on PC). Fingers crossed there’s no last-minute delay and copies of the game are moved out and delivered on time.

Can I pre-order Moving Out 2?

Yep, you can pre-order Moving Out 2 through retailers like GAME and Amazon for £30 (£35 on Switch). On PC, you can only wishlist the game on Steam. Pre-orders on PC will be sure to start soon given its 15th August release date.

There don’t appear to be any pre-order bonuses but it’s always worth placing a pre-order down on your most-anticipated games so you can get hold of them as soon as they launch.

If you’d rather buy a digital copy of the game, you can do so on the digital storefront of your choice: Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Store.

Which consoles and platforms can play Moving Out 2?

Moving Out 2 will be available to purchase and play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam).

It’s nice to see a game launching on every current-gen and previous-gen console. There’s no reason why Switch, PS4, and Xbox One players should miss out on a game like this, and it’s good to learn that Team17 and SMG Studio agree.

Moving Out 2 gameplay and story details

Moving Out 2 offers more of the same chaotic multiplayer action you know and love from in the original SMG Studio-developed game. This time around, though, it’s adding online multiplayer into the mix.

The main new addition in the sequel is the introduction of online multiplayer. The development team is promising that you’ll be able to play co-op and other multiplayer modes online, with crossplay functions enabled. This means you should be able to play with and against anyone online, no matter which platform you play on.

In terms of story, we’re not expecting anything too deep or complicated. You’ll once more join the Smooth Moves moving company to help people move home. There will be new worlds and moves to play through as new characters, of course.

The official website explains that in Moving Out 2, you’ll “join the Smooth Moves team and become part of [its] dynamic workforce where all skills and abilities are appreciated and celebrated.”

There’s an Assist mode and “a wide array of accessibility options” included to help everyone play the game, no matter their ability.

Is there a Moving Out 2 trailer?

Yes! There is a Moving Out 2 trailer that you can watch right now. Check out the release date announcement trailer to see a brief clip of the game’s chaotic multiplayer gameplay in action:

