Minecraft blast furnace recipe and guide: How to use a blast furnace in Minecraft

Players of the massive virtual hit, Minecraft, have no shortage of things to do in the game and things have come a long way since it first launched all the way back in 2011.

There is a lot of new stuff to enjoy in Minecraft at the moment, including the brilliant Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC, but if you are interested in all there is to know about blast furnaces, then we have you covered!

If smelting is something you enjoy (and why wouldn’t it be?), read on for all the important furnace-filled information.

How to use a Create Furnace in Minecraft

Using a blast furnace will allow you to melt down your old gear into iron ingots, so it’s worth your time to learn how to do it – they will come in handy as you can use them to craft other items in the game.

To find them, you will need to look for armourer houses in Minecraft villages – and don’t forget that you can change the profession of a villager to an armourer if you need to.

Before doing anything though, you will need to add eight pieces of Cobblestone in the crafting grid to create a regular furnace – you will need it before making a Blast one. But once that is done, it’s time to get to work on the Blast Furnace. Here are the ingredients that you need.

5x Iron ingot

1x Furnace

3x Smooth stone

As for how to pop all this into the crafting grid, here is the info!

Right in the centre of the grid is where the furnace you just made will need to go.

Now pop two iron ingots on either side of the furnace

You still have three left, so place them in the top row

The three smooth stones go into the bottom row

Now craft yourself that Blast Furnace!

How to use a blast furnace in Minecraft

Now you have a shiny new blast furnace, how do you use it? Well, it is used to smelt (among other things) ore blocks, tools and armour, and things smelt twice as fast when using a blast furnace. Unfortunately, fuel is also used up twice as quickly – swings and roundabouts.

To use it, you will need to change the state to ‘lit’ by placing the item and fuel onto the blast furnace. Once it has done its thing, selecting ‘use item’ will see you collect your freshly smelted item.

One quick aside is that, if you are playing the game with gaining experience on your brain, using a blast furnace will actually net you less than a regular one.

But that’s really all you need to know. Happy smelting!

