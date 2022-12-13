Revealed on August 23rd this year, The Lords of the Fallen looks to please fans of Elder Scrolls and Elden Ring with its high fantasy setting, open world, and action RPG gameplay.

We've been waiting for a sequel to 2014's Lords of the Fallen since, well, 2014. Almost a decade later, however, it looks like the franchise is getting a reboot with the title The Lords of the Fallen.

Described on Steam as "an all new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game," it sounds like it will be worth the wait. But when will the game be released, and on what platforms? Keep reading, because we're going to share everything we know below.

According to Steam, the The Lords of the Fallen release date is a vague "2023" - so we can expect it sometime next year. As soon as we get a more precise date, we'll let you know here!

9 years is a long time to wait for a sequel, but it's nothing on the break between George RR Martin's books, so we'll consider ourselves lucky there.

Can I pre-order The Lords of the Fallen?

At the moment there is no way to pre-order The Lords of the Fallen. However, there's no harm in adding it to your wishlist on Steam so you'll get notified when you can!

Which consoles and platforms can play The Lords of the Fallen?

According to the official website, The Lords of the Fallen will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

It's unfortunate that it won't be on any of the previous gen consoles, but it's also a bittersweet sign that generation eight is finally coming to an end.

The Lords of the Fallen gameplay and story details

While we don't know much about the story and lore, we do know that it's being developed by Hexworks, a studio that forms part of CI Games (the publisher of the 2014 original). It looks like the lore and setting will continue from the first, but we can't say anything with certainty.

The official Steam page reads: "After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh." Fans of the original should be excited! And you can take a look at the gameplay below.

Is there a Lords of the Fallen trailer?

A brand new Lords of the Fallen gameplay trailer was released in December 2022, which we'll embed below. Take a look while you wait for the Lords of the Fallen release date to be confirmed.

We're certainly hyped after that. Any new updates we'll share here, so stay tuned!

