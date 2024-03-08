Instead, you’ll be a step closer to crafting all of the 720 different elements available in the addictive little puzzler.

Little Alchemy 2 is a charming game that has had people hooked since it was released on iOS, Android and internet browsers back in 2017.

The aim of the game is to experiment with different elements, such as water and stone, to create new things that range from mist to volcanoes.

Nailing each combination can be tricky - and it isn’t always scientifically accurate - and so, if time is what you need, read further.

How to make time in Little Alchemy 2

To make time in Little Alchemy 2, you need to discover 100 elements in the game. Once you have achieved this, time will unlock automatically.

To be clear: once you have discovered any 100 elements, you will gain the ability to make time in Little Alchemy 2.

When you have time, you can begin making lots of new elements such as cheese, a dinosaur and, surprisingly, a clock.

Making 100 different elements sounds daunting, but if you spend long enough in the game being creative, you’ll get there in no time (pun intended).

However, if you want to get there ahead of time, why not check out our guide here on all the different combinations needed in Little Alchemy 2?

