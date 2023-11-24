LEGO Jurassic World cheats: All codes & how to cheat explained
Life finds a way... to cheat.
What good would a LEGO game be without a handful of cheat codes to further enhance the experience?
The development team at TT Fusion know this, and have given us plenty of LEGO Jurassic World cheats to use across all platforms.
There are codes to unlock new playable characters, a vehicle, and one or two others that can be used to cough up gameplay-changing red bricks.
Unfortunately, it looks as though you’ll need to unlock the rest of the red bricks in-game without a code.
There are a lot of cheats to try out in the game, and if you want to unlock everything, quickly activating them all as soon as possible is the best way to do just that.
With levels and characters based on Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Jurassic Park 3 and Jurassic World to play through and unlock, there’s plenty to be getting on with in the game.
Activate those cheat codes to make unlocking everything a whole lot easier and quicker.
Read on to discover the full list of LEGO Jurassic World cheats and how to use the cheat codes.
How to use cheats in LEGO Jurassic World
To use cheats in LEGO Jurassic World, you need to pause the game and choose the Enter Code option under the Extras menu. Simply input the cheat code you wish to activate and then select Enter Code beneath the short string of letters and numbers.
When you have successfully inputted a code, the game will show you what you’ve unlocked. That’s all there is to it.
You can also enter cheat codes on a computer (that you’ll find in the information buildings), but it’s way easier to just pause the game and enter the codes from there.
Either way, you’re going to need the full list of cheat codes in LEGO Jurassic World. Find them below.
Full list of LEGO Jurassic World cheat codes
The full list of LEGO Jurassic World cheats is as follows:
- ACU Trooper (Female) – AU25GR
- ACU Trooper (Male) – 28SPSR
- Carlos – VK3TP3
- Carter – 9GESXP
- Cooper – 5BETZ5
- Dennis Nedry (Costa Rica) – RAVKRT
- Dieter Stark – EKCKLC
- Dino Handler Vic or Bob – YQ6S7Z
- Ellie Degler – AV9DTJ
- Gyrosphere Operator Josh – 9NGZZQ
- Henry Wu (Jurassic World) – A3HC7E
- InGen Guard Jerry – QKBCWT
- InGen Hunter – 38YWVR
- InGen Mechanic (InGen Hunter) – RMVVB8
- InGen Mercenary (InGen Contractor) – VZRSD3
- InGen Scout (InGen Hunter 1) – 8XL359
- Jimmy Fallon – 6MKHSG
- John Hammond (Lost World) – PR2R6Y
- Juanito Rostagno – XTH9A3
- Jurassic Park Driver – 3FE78R (also unlocks the Jurassic Park Responder Vehicle)
- Jurassic Park Warden (Female) – 8WY3FV
- Jurassic Park Warden (Male) – XJS7UY
- Jurassic World Paddock Worker – BX9Z6R
- Jurassic World Ranger – GW9TGH
- Jurassic World Worker (Female) – L5AU6Y
- Minikit Detector – JYJAFX
- Nash (Runway) – BRLNWC
- Raptor Handler Jenny – SXZ7CC
- Scientist (Female) – XVXGXF
- Scientist (Male) – SKKLWC
- SS Venture Crewman – 62539J
- Studs Score Multiplier x 2 – 5MZ73E
- Udesky (Alt) – PFEBS6
- Young Raptor Handler from Jurassic World – 7VNLJT
