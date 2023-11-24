There are codes to unlock new playable characters, a vehicle, and one or two others that can be used to cough up gameplay-changing red bricks.

Unfortunately, it looks as though you’ll need to unlock the rest of the red bricks in-game without a code.

There are a lot of cheats to try out in the game, and if you want to unlock everything, quickly activating them all as soon as possible is the best way to do just that.

With levels and characters based on Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Jurassic Park 3 and Jurassic World to play through and unlock, there’s plenty to be getting on with in the game.

Activate those cheat codes to make unlocking everything a whole lot easier and quicker.

Read on to discover the full list of LEGO Jurassic World cheats and how to use the cheat codes.

How to use cheats in LEGO Jurassic World

To use cheats in LEGO Jurassic World, you need to pause the game and choose the Enter Code option under the Extras menu. Simply input the cheat code you wish to activate and then select Enter Code beneath the short string of letters and numbers.

When you have successfully inputted a code, the game will show you what you’ve unlocked. That’s all there is to it.

You can also enter cheat codes on a computer (that you’ll find in the information buildings), but it’s way easier to just pause the game and enter the codes from there.

Either way, you’re going to need the full list of cheat codes in LEGO Jurassic World. Find them below.

Full list of LEGO Jurassic World cheat codes

The full list of LEGO Jurassic World cheats is as follows:

ACU Trooper (Female) – AU25GR

ACU Trooper (Male) – 28SPSR

Carlos – VK3TP3

Carter – 9GESXP

Cooper – 5BETZ5

Dennis Nedry (Costa Rica) – RAVKRT

Dieter Stark – EKCKLC

Dino Handler Vic or Bob – YQ6S7Z

Ellie Degler – AV9DTJ

Gyrosphere Operator Josh – 9NGZZQ

Henry Wu (Jurassic World) – A3HC7E

InGen Guard Jerry – QKBCWT

InGen Hunter – 38YWVR

InGen Mechanic (InGen Hunter) – RMVVB8

InGen Mercenary (InGen Contractor) – VZRSD3

InGen Scout (InGen Hunter 1) – 8XL359

Jimmy Fallon – 6MKHSG

John Hammond (Lost World) – PR2R6Y

Juanito Rostagno – XTH9A3

Jurassic Park Driver – 3FE78R (also unlocks the Jurassic Park Responder Vehicle)

Jurassic Park Warden (Female) – 8WY3FV

Jurassic Park Warden (Male) – XJS7UY

Jurassic World Paddock Worker – BX9Z6R

Jurassic World Ranger – GW9TGH

Jurassic World Worker (Female) – L5AU6Y

Minikit Detector – JYJAFX

Nash (Runway) – BRLNWC

Raptor Handler Jenny – SXZ7CC

Scientist (Female) – XVXGXF

Scientist (Male) – SKKLWC

SS Venture Crewman – 62539J

Studs Score Multiplier x 2 – 5MZ73E

Udesky (Alt) – PFEBS6

Young Raptor Handler from Jurassic World – 7VNLJT

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.