Taking place across the events of An Unexpected Journey and The Desolation of Smaug, Lego’s interpretation features many familiar locales - and some new ones to better suit its cubic sensibilities.

The game saw a number of DLCs but unfortunately never saw the third Hobbit film, The Battle of the Five Armies, adapted for the title - making it feel slightly unfinished.

Yet, despite this, there is still a ton of fun to be had - especially with friends. So read on to amplify the silliness further with all the Hobbit cheats you need!

How to use cheats in LEGO The Hobbit

To use cheats in LEGO The Hobbit you need to pause the game and then select Extras, then from this menu, select Enter Code and you will be able to enter all the codes you need to.

Once you’ve entered a code, press the return key and you should be notified that the cheat has been unlocked.

Unfortunately, you can’t save characters that you unlock via this method, so any time you start the game up again, you will need to enter the codes to play as your favourite Hobbit icon.

Fortunately, it only takes a few seconds before you can jump back into the action.

Full list of LEGO The Hobbit cheat codes

Below is the full list of LEGO The Hobbit cheat codes which will unlock any of the available characters you would like to play as.

FAVZTR – Alfrid

– Alfrid 84ZZSI – Azog (Claw)

– Azog (Claw) W5Z6AC – Bain

– Bain UER3JG – Bard

– Bard XTVM8C – Barliman Butterbur

– Barliman Butterbur 555R9C – Barrow-wight

– Barrow-wight KEID2V – Beorn

– Beorn ZIBYHO – Bolg

– Bolg MXUXKO – Braga

– Braga 5OJEUC – Bree Peasant

– Bree Peasant H2CAID – Elros

– Elros THAVRM – Fimbul

– Fimbul 00TE7J – Galadriel

– Galadriel 3CE37P – Gollum

– Gollum TPD7YW – Grinnah

– Grinnah V4Y5HZ – Lindir

– Lindir 9NOK35 – Master of Lake-town

– Master of Lake-town 4FYKKB – Narzug

– Narzug NM3I2O – Necromancer

– Necromancer 74KN31 – Percy

– Percy TB4S6J – Rosie Cotton

– Rosie Cotton OARA3D – Sauron

– Sauron SYKSXF – Thrór (Armoured)

– Thrór (Armoured) 4Y95TJ – Tom Bombadil

– Tom Bombadil V8AHMJ – Witch-king

– Witch-king S6VV33 – Yazneg

And that’s your lot. Unfortunately, there aren’t any other cheat codes to give you any powers or the like, but the game is so bonkers already that it honestly feels like playing through The Hobbit with cheats anyway!

