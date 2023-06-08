Part of the EA Originals line of games, the game comes from a strong lineage of developers who have worked on the likes of Dead Space and Call of Duty .

From Ascendant Studios comes Immortals of Aveum, a cinematic first-person-shooter that uses magic spells instead of guns and bullets. If this sounds interesting to you, you’ll want to know that it has a confirmed release date.

Its use of Unreal Engine 5.1 to create epic cinematics and fast, bright and magical-looking gameplay has been noted by many and it’s set to release this summer.

Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about the Immortals of Aveum release date, where to pre-order, which platforms it’s on, its gameplay and story details, and how to watch a trailer or two.

The Immortals of Aveum release date is 20th July 2023, it has been confirmed by the publisher.

This is a worldwide release date so anyone around the world will be able to pick up a copy and play through the magical first-person-shooter the same day as everyone else.

It might be time to consider a pre-order if the game looks good to you.

Can I pre-order Immortals of Aveum?

Yes! Immortals of Aveum pre-orders are open now. You can head to sites such as GAME to order your copy.

All pre-orders of the game come with the Purified Arclight Sigil bonus. This blue magic weapon boosts damage done by Strike and Shatter spells.

There are two versions of the game up for pre-order: the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition comes with the Ancient Relics of Aveum Pack, which includes the following in-game items:

Triarch’s Wrath Sigil | Weapon that can use all three forces of magic

| Weapon that can use all three forces of magic Ring of Rasharn

Aristeyan Ring

Immortals Ring

Desnyr Lens

Lucian Chain

Vial of the Pentacade

Bracer of the Colossal

Sky Island Gauntlet

It appears as though the Deluxe Edition is digital-only. Nevertheless, here’s where to pre-order Immortals of Aveum:

Immortals of Aveum PS5 pre-order

Immortals of Aveum Xbox Series X/S pre-order

Immortals of Aveum PC pre-order

Which consoles and platforms can play Immortals of Aveum?

Immortals of Aveum is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

If you’re still gaming on the PS4 or Xbox One, you won’t be able to play this EA Originals’ published game. According to the official FAQ page, this is because the team is “developing this game for current generation consoles and PC to deliver maximum fidelity, performance, and a cutting edge cinematic campaign experience.”

This means it won’t appear on Nintendo Switch, either. You’ll have to have a PS5, Xbox Series X/S or PC powerful enough to play it.

Immortals of Aveum gameplay and story details

Directed by Bret Robbins, formerly creative director of Dead Space, the Immortals of Aveum plot could prove to be a memorable one.

In the singleplayer-only game you take control of Jak (no Daxter, sorry), an elite Triarch Magnus on a mission to save Aveum. The ongoing Everwar is the backdrop and you will need to uncover the mysteries of Aveum in order to save its future.

In terms of gameplay, Immortals of Aveum looks a little like the recent Doom reboot games with magic and far less (if any) ultraviolence. It’s fast, frantic and looks a lot of fun. Check it out in action by watching the gameplay trailer below:

With over 25 spells and 80 talents to unlock and master across three forces of magic there is plenty to learn and master. There looks to be some intense boss battles, too. Plenty to sink your teeth into.

Is there an Immortals of Aveum trailer?

Yes, there is a reveal trailer that you can watch below that shows off the game’s highly detailed cinematics, first-person magic combat, and gives an overview of its story:

