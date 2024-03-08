However, the game is still generating conversation in column inches months later. So, if this recent buzz has piqued your curiosity, we have information on the game’s length and chapter list below.

On paper, the fantasy shooter had all the makings of a success story: Creative director Bret Robbins, who has a wealth of experience working on Dead Space and games in the Call of Duty franchise, led the project; a sizeable team of around 100 developers were deployed to put the game together before it was published by EA.

But in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Robbins cited the jam-packed 2023 schedule - stuffed with huge releases such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield - as a reason the game did not perform financially.

More like this

"It was a murderer’s row of big games and we are a new studio, people didn’t know who we were. There are some questions around whether our marketing was targeting the right people or not. We just didn’t raise the awareness we needed," he said.

Yet there is still reason to be optimistic about Immortals of Aveum. Ascendent is continually updating the game, and Robbins added that sales are increasing.

"The story of Immortals isn’t written yet. I was the creative director on Dead Space and people were discovering that for years and years. I think Immortals will be the same."

If you are looking to dive into Immortals of Aveum, keep reading for more info.

How many chapters are in Immortals of Aveum?

Immortals of Aveum has 18 chapters to play through.

GamesRadar estimates the game to take between 14 and 20 hours to complete. As you play through the various chapters, you will visit a variety of locations such as Lucium and Greyveil.

Full list of Immortals of Aveum chapters

There are lots of regions to explore in Aveum across the game’s 18 chapters. Below is a full list of Immortals of Aveum chapters:

Streetwise

The Magnus

Yltheum

Road to the Palathon

The Immortals

The Hand of Sandrakk

Nocea

Exile

The Magic Eaters

Caldera

The Binding Mark

Colossal

Collateral

Ruin

Occupation

Glaivegate

The Shrouded Realm

Mala-Dar

So, that is everything on Immortals of Aveum. Has recent discourse about the game done enough to make you dive in? Why not check out some of our other coverage on the game for more.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.