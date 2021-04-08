With how much there is to do in the online world of Fortnite, it is little wonder that there are always questions being raised by the community for how to do certain things – especially when those certain things play right into newly released quests.

This brings us neatly to the subject of donning a disguise in Fortnite, as if you want to have all the quests ticked off, you will need to know how to do it.

So if you aren’t already busy exploring all the changes that have come to the game since the Zero Crisis finale kickstarted Chapter 2 season 6 and gave us a whole new map, complete with animals in Fortnite, and you want to know how to get yourself dolled up in a disguise, here are the details you need.

How to don a disguise in Fortnite

So you will come across a quest that tells you to “Don a Disguise” but you don’t get much more information than that. But here is what you will need to do.

Firstly, drop into the map in the Colossal Crops area.

From here, head in a Northeasterly direction until you come across a restaurant that has a tomato on top and pizza decorations around the side.

Once there, head inside and speak to Crustina – an apt name for someone in a pizza restaurant.

Crustina has a disguise for sale and it costs 75 gold bars. Buy it and activate it.

The disguise can turn you into a number of different props, and you can now attack an unsuspecting enemy and take them by surprise. One important thing to note is that if you use the disguise in an area where you will look out of place, it will be pretty easy for an enemy to know what you are up to.

So try to match the area you are hiding to the prop you are going to be – causally sitting by a door or in a corridor is a good idea. But either way, you now have the disguise so use it and get that Fortnite quest ticked off your to-do list!

