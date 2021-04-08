Fortnite Golden Artifacts: Where to find and collect artifacts for Tarana in Fortnite

We’re sure we don’t need to tell you that there are always new things to do in Fortnite – it’s one of the reasons the game remains one of the most popular titles in gaming out there!

Advertisement

In fact, there is more to do at the moment than there normally is – the Zero Crisis finale changed the game in many ways, and we now have animals in Fortnite, new skins, new quests to get through, and the new Fortnite weekly challenges.

One new quest involves the character of Tarana, and one part of this quest tasks the player with finding three artifacts and bringing them back to her. Doing so will open up the next quest, and if you need some help finding where the artifacts are, you’ve come to the right place! We have broken it down for you below.

Where are the artifacts for Tarana in Fortnite?

The good news is that finding the artifacts will not require you to walk all over the place as they are all conveniently placed quite close to each other. So make your way to the Boney Burbs area and from there, here is what you will need to do!

Artifact 1: Head to the area where the large tower is (it’s in the southeast corner) and from there you will need to find a set of wooden stairs. The artifact will be placed underneath them so just grab it and that’s the first one done!

Head to the area where the large tower is (it’s in the southeast corner) and from there you will need to find a set of wooden stairs. The artifact will be placed underneath them so just grab it and that’s the first one done! Artifact 2: Stay in the same area but this time you are going to want to make your way to the gas station – you can’t miss it, it’s in ruins. Look for a tree nearby and underneath it is your second artifact ready to collect.

Stay in the same area but this time you are going to want to make your way to the gas station – you can’t miss it, it’s in ruins. Look for a tree nearby and underneath it is your second artifact ready to collect. Artifact 3: The third and final one is inside the tall building you will see towards the west of the area. Once inside, keep an eye out for a white counter on the bottom floor and that’s where it is. That’s it – you have all three!

Now just head back to Tarana to hand them in and you will get your next quest. Fingers crossed it is one that is just as simple as this was!

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.