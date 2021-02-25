When is Horizon Forbidden West released? Trailer, gameplay and what we know so far

The first Horizon Zero Dawn was a stunning game that captured the attention of PlayStation gamers as soon as it was released. With gorgeous visuals, an engaging story with likeable characters and a fun open world in place, it blew us away and when the credits rolled, we instantly wanted to know if there would be a sequel.

Well, there is: Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be titled Horizon Forbidden West, and we will once again be traversing the robotic animal ridden world and no doubt meeting new tribes that have been set up across the lands.

But what is this hugely anticipated sequel about, and when can we play it? Here is all we know so far.

When is Horizon Forbidden West’s release date?

Ever since the PS5 release date came and went last year, fans have been wondering when exactly Horizon Forbidden West will slot into the vast schedule of PS5 games.

There have been some exciting developments for those wanting to know when the game will be released as it looks like we will be playing it before 2021 draws to a close. Jim Ryan, PlayStation chief executive officer, has said that he is confident we will see it released this year, although he did allude to them pushing it back if the need arose.

Speaking to GQ, he said: “We’re feeling pretty good about Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West. And, you know, there are two approaches to this: you can either hold the date and put out the game irrespective of quality or you can ship it when it’s right. We have always taken the latter approach. There have been some fairly high-profile instances of publishers trying the former approach,”

We suspect Cyberpunk 2077 may have been on his mind with that last part and we think we can all agree that pushing a game back is far better than releasing it before it is ready.

What consoles and platforms will Horizon Forbidden West be available on?

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be available on both PS5 and PS4, Sony confirmed in a blog post last year. Although Horizon Forbidden West will certainly have better graphics and loading times if you play on PS5, it’s nice to know that PS4 issues won’t be missing out this time. That’s good news for anyone that has been struggling to buy a new console due to PS5 stock issues.

What’s Horizon Forbidden West about?

Horizon Zero Dawn is set in a post-apocalyptic world where giant robot creatures have taken over the Earth and the surviving humans have been reduced to a tribal-like society.

Sadly very little is known about the sequel, but the first game’s ending provides us with some (spoiler-ridden) clues. Hades, a rogue AI hell-bent on human destruction, is found to have survived the climactic showdown at the end of the game, and interestingly has been captured by supposed ally Sylens. This nicely sets up the villains for the sequel, who will likely be much more nuanced considering the friendship the player has with Sylens.

The official synopsis does tell us a little more and while it does not give a huge amount away, it does tell us that there is more trouble afoot that we will need to try and sort out!

“Horizon Forbidden West continues the story of Aloy, a young huntress of the Nora tribe sent on a quest to a mysterious frontier spanning Utah to the Pacific coast to find the source of a mysterious plague that kills all it infects. … one that will change Aloy forever.”

Oh, and the sequel will be sure to have more varieties of machine animals – which we’re very much on board for.

Is there a trailer for Horizon Forbidden West

Only time will tell if this becomes one of the best PS5 games, but for now we’ll just have to enjoy looking at the Horizon Forbidden West marketing materials. We are still waiting on a full-length trailer that will really show us what to expect when we play the game, but there was an announcement trailer last year to give us a teaser!

