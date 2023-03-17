Hogwarts Legacy side quests: Full list & how to find all side missions
There's a lot to do on the side.
It will never be said that there isn’t enough to do in Hogwarts Legacy, and its exhaustive list of side quests is testament to how much content has been stuffed into this open-world Harry Potter game.
There are 57 side quests in the game – 58 on PlayStation thanks to its exclusive Minding Your Own Business mission. While you will need to find each side quest location and have fulfilled certain criteria to unlock them, you are able to complete them whenever you like.
You can even complete side quests after finishing the main story and its list of chapters. The game’s ending shouldn’t be impacted in any meaningful way by completing or not completing side quests, so it’s all open to be done in your own time.
Completing side quests will help you unlock cool gear and to level up quickly so you can earn talent points to improve your character. You may even earn a trophy/achievement or two for your troubles.
Read below for the full list of Hogwarts Legacy side quests.
Full list of Hogwarts Legacy side quests and how to find them
There are 57 side quests (58 on PlayStation thanks to its exclusive mission) in Hogwarts Legacy, not including the Relationship Quests and Assignments. Below, you’ll find the complete list of side quests in Hogwarts Legacy, ordered by which region you’ll find them in.
Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Cragcroftshire
Sacking Selwyn
- Location: Talk to Hyacinth Olivier in Cragcroft
- Unlock condition: Travel to Cragcroft for the first time (complete main story mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’)
Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Feldcroft Region
E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre
- Location: Talk to Althea Twiddle in Irondale
- Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
A Thief in the Night
- Location: Talk to Padraic Haggarty in Irondale
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘The High Keep’
Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Hogsmeade
A Demanding Delivery
- Location: Talk to Parry Pippin in Hogsmeade
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Flying Class’
A Friend in Deed
- Location: Talk to Sirona Ryan in the Three Broomsticks
- Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’
Flight Test
- Location: Talk to Albie Weekes in Spintwitches Sporting Needs
- Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘Flying Class’
- Location: Talk to Clementine Willardsey in Hogsmeade
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Potions Class’
Minding Your Own Business (PlayStation exclusive)
- Location: Talk to Penny in outside the vacant shop in Hogsmeade
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Fire and Ice’ and own the game on PlayStation
Spot Removal
- Location: Talk to Sacharissa Tugwood in Hogsmeade (near Dogweed and Deathcap)
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘The High Keep’
Sweeping the Competition
- Location: Talk to Albie Weekes in Spintwitches Sporting Needs
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Percival’s Rackham’s Trial’ and side quest ‘Flight Test’
Take the Biscuit
- Location: Talk to Garnuff in Hogsmeade
- Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘Astronomy Class’
Tangled Web
- Location: Talk to Crispin Dunne in Hogsmeade
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Charles Rookwood’s Trial’ and side quest ‘Absconder Encounter’
The Sky is the Limit
- Location: Talk to Albie Weekes in Spintwitches Sporting Needs
- Unlock condition: Complete side quest ‘Sweeping the Competition’ and main mission ‘In the Shadow of the Mine’
The Unique Unicorn
- Location: Talk to Betty Bugbrooke in Hogsmeade
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial’
Venomous Revenge
- Location: Talk to Ackley Barnes behind the Three Broomsticks
- Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’
Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Hogsmeade Valley
Breaking Camp
- Location: Talk to Claire Beaumont in Upper Hogsfield
- Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
Brother’s Keeper
- Location: Talk to Dorothy Sprottle in Upper Hogsfield
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
- Location: Hogsmeade Graveyard (Gryffindor), Hogwarts Castle Grotto (Slytherin), Upper Hogsfield (Hufflepuff), Owlery (Ravenclaw)
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Potions Class’
Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Hogwarts Castle
All’s Well That Ends Bell
- Location: Talk to Evangeline Bardsley in The Astronomy Wing
- Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘In the Shadow of the Mine’
Beeting a Curse
- Location: Talk to Samantha Dale in The Library Annex Greenhouses
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Charles Rookwood’s Trial’ and side quest ‘Summoner’s Court: Match 2’
Cache in the Castle
- Location: Talk to Arthur Plummly in Professor Fig’s Classroom
- Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Welcome to Hogsmeade’
Crossed Wands: Round 1
- Location: Talk to Lucan Brattleby in the Clock Tower Courtyard
- Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘Defence Against the Dark Arts Class’
Crossed Wands: Round 2
- Location: Lucan Brattleby in Clock Tower Courtyard
- Unlock condition: During Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1
Crossed Wands: Round 3
- Location: Lucan Brattleby in Clock Tower Courtyard
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
Dissending for Sweets
- Location: Talk to Garreth Weasley in the Great Hall
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Potions Class’
Flying off the Shelves
- Location: Talk to Cressida Blume in Central Hall
- Unlock condition: Complete main story missions ‘Defence Agains the Dark Arts Class’ and ‘Charms Class’
Foal of the Dead
- Location: Talk to Deek in the Room of Requirement
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Charles Rookwood’s Trial’
Gobs of Gobstones
- Location: Talk to Zenobia Noke in The Astronomy Wing
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Weasley After Class’
History of Magic Class
- Location: Talk to Professor Binns in Transfiguration Courtyard
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial’
Interior Decorating
- Location: Speak with Professor Weasley in Room of Requirement
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘The Room of Requirement’
Like a Moth to a Frame
- Location: Talk to Lenora Everleigh in Central Hall
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Defence Against the Dark Arts Class’
Mer-Ky Depths
- Location: Talk to Nerida Roberts in The Boathouse
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Percival Rackham’s Trial’
Phoenix Rising
- Location: Speak with Deek in Room of Requirement
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial’
Portrait in a Pickle
- Location: Talk to Ferdinand Octavius Pratt portrait in the back of the Library
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘In the Shadow of the Mountain’
Spell Combination Practice
- Location: Speak with Lucan Brattleby in Clock Tower Courtyard
- Unlock condition: During ‘Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1’
Spell Combination Practice 2
- Location: Lucan Brattleby in Clock Tower Courtyard
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
Summoner’s Court: Match 1
- Location: Speak with Leander Prewett on Flying Class Lawn
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Potions Class’
Summoner’s Court: Match 2
- Location: Talk to Samantha Dale on Flying Class Lawn
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’ and side quest ‘Summoner’s Court: Match 1’
Summoner’s Court: Match 3
- Location: Talk to Grace Pinch-Smedley on Flying Class Lawn
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Charles Rookwood’s Trial’ and side quest Summoner’s Court: Match 2’
Summoner’s Court: Match 4
- Location: Talk to Charlotte Morrison on Flying Class Lawn
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘In the Shadow of the Mine’ and side quest ‘Summoner’s Court: Match 3’
Summoner’s Court: Match 5
- Location: Talk to Professor Ronen on Flying Class Lawn
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Lodgok’s Loyalty’ and side quest ‘Summoner’s Court: Match 4’
The Daedalian Keys
- Location: Talk to Nellie Oggspire in Transfiguration Courtyard
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Welcome to Hogsmeade’
The Hall of Herodiana
- Location: Talk with Sophronia Franklin in Charms Classroom
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’
The Man Behind the Moons
- Location: Talk to Gladwin Moon in Faculty Tower
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’
The Plight of the House-Elf
- Location: Speak to Deek in Room of Requirement
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘The High Keep’
The Tale of Rowland Oakes
- Location: Speak with Adelaide Oakes in Transfiguration Courtyard
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’
Venomous Valour
- Location: Speak with Duncan Hobbhouse in The Astronomy Wing
- Unlock condition: Complete ‘Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1’
Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Hogwarts Valley
Kidnapped Cabbage
- Location: Speak with Eddie Thistlewood in Brocburrow
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
Troll Control
- Location: Talk to Alexandra Rickett in Brocburrow
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Manor Cape
- Location: Chest in Manor Glen
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’
- Location: Henrietta’s Hideout
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
Rescuing Rococo
- Location: Talk to Agnes Coffey in Bainburgh
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘The High Keep’
Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Marunweem Lake
Birds of a Feather
- Location: Talk to Marianne Moffett in Marunweem
- Unlock condition: Complete main missions ‘Tomes and Tribulations’ and ‘The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom’
Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Poidsear Coast
The Hippogriff Marks the Spot
- Location: Henrietta’s Map in Poidsear Castle
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - South Hogwarts Region
Absonder Encounter
- Location: Talk to Edgar Adley in Aranshire
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
Carted Away
- Location: Talk to Arn the Goblin just outside Lower Hogsfield
- Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
The Lost Astrolabe
- Location: Speak with Grace Pinch-Smedley on the dock outside Lower Hogsfield
- Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’
Well, Well, Well
- Location: Magical Well south east of Aranshire
- Unlock condition: Find the map from the talking well near Aranshire
