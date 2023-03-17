There are 57 side quests in the game – 58 on PlayStation thanks to its exclusive Minding Your Own Business mission. While you will need to find each side quest location and have fulfilled certain criteria to unlock them, you are able to complete them whenever you like.

It will never be said that there isn’t enough to do in Hogwarts Legacy , and its exhaustive list of side quests is testament to how much content has been stuffed into this open-world Harry Potter game.

You can even complete side quests after finishing the main story and its list of chapters. The game’s ending shouldn’t be impacted in any meaningful way by completing or not completing side quests, so it’s all open to be done in your own time.

Completing side quests will help you unlock cool gear and to level up quickly so you can earn talent points to improve your character. You may even earn a trophy/achievement or two for your troubles.

Read below for the full list of Hogwarts Legacy side quests.

Full list of Hogwarts Legacy side quests and how to find them

There are 57 side quests (58 on PlayStation thanks to its exclusive mission) in Hogwarts Legacy, not including the Relationship Quests and Assignments. Below, you’ll find the complete list of side quests in Hogwarts Legacy, ordered by which region you’ll find them in.

Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Cragcroftshire

Sacking Selwyn

Location: Talk to Hyacinth Olivier in Cragcroft

Unlock condition: Travel to Cragcroft for the first time (complete main story mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’)

Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Feldcroft Region

E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre

Location: Talk to Althea Twiddle in Irondale

Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

A Thief in the Night

Location: Talk to Padraic Haggarty in Irondale

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘The High Keep’

Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Hogsmeade

A Demanding Delivery

Location: Talk to Parry Pippin in Hogsmeade

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Flying Class’

A Friend in Deed

Location: Talk to Sirona Ryan in the Three Broomsticks

Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’

Flight Test

Location: Talk to Albie Weekes in Spintwitches Sporting Needs

Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘Flying Class’

Follow the Butterflies

Location: Talk to Clementine Willardsey in Hogsmeade

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Potions Class’

Minding Your Own Business (PlayStation exclusive)

Location: Talk to Penny in outside the vacant shop in Hogsmeade

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Fire and Ice’ and own the game on PlayStation

Spot Removal

Location: Talk to Sacharissa Tugwood in Hogsmeade (near Dogweed and Deathcap)

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘The High Keep’

Sweeping the Competition

Location: Talk to Albie Weekes in Spintwitches Sporting Needs

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Percival’s Rackham’s Trial’ and side quest ‘Flight Test’

Take the Biscuit

Location: Talk to Garnuff in Hogsmeade

Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘Astronomy Class’

Tangled Web

Location: Talk to Crispin Dunne in Hogsmeade

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Charles Rookwood’s Trial’ and side quest ‘Absconder Encounter’

The Sky is the Limit

Location: Talk to Albie Weekes in Spintwitches Sporting Needs

Unlock condition: Complete side quest ‘Sweeping the Competition’ and main mission ‘In the Shadow of the Mine’

The Unique Unicorn

Location: Talk to Betty Bugbrooke in Hogsmeade

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial’

Venomous Revenge

Location: Talk to Ackley Barnes behind the Three Broomsticks

Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’

Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Hogsmeade Valley

Breaking Camp

Location: Talk to Claire Beaumont in Upper Hogsfield

Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

Brother’s Keeper

Location: Talk to Dorothy Sprottle in Upper Hogsfield

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

Ghost of our Love

Location: Hogsmeade Graveyard (Gryffindor), Hogwarts Castle Grotto (Slytherin), Upper Hogsfield (Hufflepuff), Owlery (Ravenclaw)

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Potions Class’

Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Hogwarts Castle

All’s Well That Ends Bell

Location: Talk to Evangeline Bardsley in The Astronomy Wing

Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘In the Shadow of the Mine’

Beeting a Curse

Location: Talk to Samantha Dale in The Library Annex Greenhouses

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Charles Rookwood’s Trial’ and side quest ‘Summoner’s Court: Match 2’

Cache in the Castle

Location: Talk to Arthur Plummly in Professor Fig’s Classroom

Unlock condition: Complete main story mission ‘Welcome to Hogsmeade’

Crossed Wands: Round 1

Location: Talk to Lucan Brattleby in the Clock Tower Courtyard

Unlock condition: Finish main story mission ‘Defence Against the Dark Arts Class’

Crossed Wands: Round 2

Location: Lucan Brattleby in Clock Tower Courtyard

Unlock condition: During Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1

Crossed Wands: Round 3

Location: Lucan Brattleby in Clock Tower Courtyard

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

Dissending for Sweets

Location: Talk to Garreth Weasley in the Great Hall

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Potions Class’

Flying off the Shelves

Location: Talk to Cressida Blume in Central Hall

Unlock condition: Complete main story missions ‘Defence Agains the Dark Arts Class’ and ‘Charms Class’

Foal of the Dead

Location: Talk to Deek in the Room of Requirement

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Charles Rookwood’s Trial’

Gobs of Gobstones

Location: Talk to Zenobia Noke in The Astronomy Wing

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Weasley After Class’

History of Magic Class

Location: Talk to Professor Binns in Transfiguration Courtyard

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial’

Interior Decorating

Location: Speak with Professor Weasley in Room of Requirement

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘The Room of Requirement’

Like a Moth to a Frame

Location: Talk to Lenora Everleigh in Central Hall

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Defence Against the Dark Arts Class’

Mer-Ky Depths

Location: Talk to Nerida Roberts in The Boathouse

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Percival Rackham’s Trial’

Phoenix Rising

Location: Speak with Deek in Room of Requirement

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial’

Portrait in a Pickle

Location: Talk to Ferdinand Octavius Pratt portrait in the back of the Library

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘In the Shadow of the Mountain’

Spell Combination Practice

Location: Speak with Lucan Brattleby in Clock Tower Courtyard

Unlock condition: During ‘Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1’

Spell Combination Practice 2

Location: Lucan Brattleby in Clock Tower Courtyard

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

Summoner’s Court: Match 1

Location: Speak with Leander Prewett on Flying Class Lawn

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Potions Class’

Summoner’s Court: Match 2

Location: Talk to Samantha Dale on Flying Class Lawn

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’ and side quest ‘Summoner’s Court: Match 1’

Summoner’s Court: Match 3

Location: Talk to Grace Pinch-Smedley on Flying Class Lawn

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Charles Rookwood’s Trial’ and side quest Summoner’s Court: Match 2’

Summoner’s Court: Match 4

Location: Talk to Charlotte Morrison on Flying Class Lawn

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘In the Shadow of the Mine’ and side quest ‘Summoner’s Court: Match 3’

Summoner’s Court: Match 5

Location: Talk to Professor Ronen on Flying Class Lawn

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Lodgok’s Loyalty’ and side quest ‘Summoner’s Court: Match 4’

The Daedalian Keys

Location: Talk to Nellie Oggspire in Transfiguration Courtyard

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Welcome to Hogsmeade’

The Hall of Herodiana

Location: Talk with Sophronia Franklin in Charms Classroom

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’

The Man Behind the Moons

Location: Talk to Gladwin Moon in Faculty Tower

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’

The Plight of the House-Elf

Location: Speak to Deek in Room of Requirement

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘The High Keep’

The Tale of Rowland Oakes

Location: Speak with Adelaide Oakes in Transfiguration Courtyard

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’

Venomous Valour

Location: Speak with Duncan Hobbhouse in The Astronomy Wing

Unlock condition: Complete ‘Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1’

Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Hogwarts Valley

Kidnapped Cabbage

Location: Speak with Eddie Thistlewood in Brocburrow

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

Troll Control

Location: Talk to Alexandra Rickett in Brocburrow

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Manor Cape

Cursed Tomb Treasure

Location: Chest in Manor Glen

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘The Helm of Urtkot’

Solved by the Bell

Location: Henrietta’s Hideout

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

Rescuing Rococo

Location: Talk to Agnes Coffey in Bainburgh

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘The High Keep’

Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Marunweem Lake

Birds of a Feather

Location: Talk to Marianne Moffett in Marunweem

Unlock condition: Complete main missions ‘Tomes and Tribulations’ and ‘The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom’

Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - Poidsear Coast

The Hippogriff Marks the Spot

Location: Henrietta’s Map in Poidsear Castle

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

Hogwarts Legacy side quests locations - South Hogwarts Region

Absonder Encounter

Location: Talk to Edgar Adley in Aranshire

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

Carted Away

Location: Talk to Arn the Goblin just outside Lower Hogsfield

Unlock condition: Finish main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

The Lost Astrolabe

Location: Speak with Grace Pinch-Smedley on the dock outside Lower Hogsfield

Unlock condition: Complete main mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’

Well, Well, Well

Location: Magical Well south east of Aranshire

Unlock condition: Find the map from the talking well near Aranshire

