Unless you have a clear path you wish your character to tread in terms of spells and talents, it might prove tricky knowing which talents to unlock. Fortunately, after spending a good amount of time with the game, we have some suggestions.

As you level up in Hogwarts Legacy you'll earn skill points to spend on talents. These talents will improve your created witch or wizard – but knowing where to start with them won’t be an easy choice.

If you’re looking for the best character builds in the open-world Harry Potter game, whether that be a Dark Wizard, stealth build, or tank build, it’s worth checking out our separate character builds guide.

It’s worth noting that the max level cap means you won’t be able to learn every talent in the game. You really do have to pick and choose the best of the lot.

Those looking for more general advice on the best talents in Hogwarts Legacy best stay put. Read on for a list of what we think are the best talents to unlock with your hard-earned skill points.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best talents in Hogwarts Legacy

While the best talent in Hogwarts Legacy is a subjective matter that will differ from player to player, there are some that we have to recommend to all you witches and wizards out there. Some things are just worth having to make your time in Hogwarts and the surrounding areas that much easier.

It’s worth noting that you will earn talent points from level 5 onwards, meaning you will only get to learn 36 out of 48 talents in total. We recommend you stick to talents that upgrade spells to begin with as this will make the countless enemy encounters easier to deal with.

Here is our list of the best talents in Hogwarts Legacy:

Accio Mastery

Ancient Magic Throw Expertise

Basic Cast Mastery

Blood Curse

Bombarda Mastery

Confringo Mastery

Curse Sapper

Depulso Mastery

Descendo Mastery

Diffindo Mastery

Disarming Curse

Evasion Absorption

Glacius Mastery

Human Demiguise

Incendio Mastery

Knockback Curse

Levioso Mastery

Protego Absorption

Protego Expertise

Protego Mastery

Revelio Mastery

Slowing Curse

Spell Knowledge

Spell Knowledge II

Spell Knowledge III

Stunning Curse

Stupefy Expertise

Stupefy Mastery

Swift

Transformation Mastery

Wiggenweld Potency

Wiggenweld Potency II

These are the talents we recommend. Each one should make your life easier on the battlefield, which is where you’ll be spending a lot of your time in Hogwarts Legacy, like it or not.

Take Levioso Mastery for example. Learning this talent will make it so enemies nearby the target you cast the spell on will also levitate. The Protego talents will add some neat skills, including a blast that breaks enemy shields at Mastery level.

More like this

Improving all spells is a must – not just battle spells and curses. Revelio will be one of your most used throughout the game and Revelio Mastery increases its range. It's a life-saver when looking for hidden chests and other items.

If you’re looking to get the most out of your battle plants and potions meanwhile, you can choose to focus on the Room of Requirement talents. You can activate all talents recommended above and still have space for a couple of Room of Requirement talents if you wish.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.