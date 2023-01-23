Freelancer mode is set after the events of the Hitman 3 epilogue and will introduce new rogue-like gameplay, a customisable safehouse, and more that aims to tie all three recent Hitman games together in a fun and concise way. The further you get through the Freelancer story, the more customisation options you unlock, too. Better yet, it’s all being added to Hitman 3 for free.

The life of a freelancer is one that promises open-ended decisions, choice of venue, and ultimately freedom (the reality is more daunting) and that’s exactly what we’re hoping for with the upcoming release of Hitman Freelancer mode. So, when exactly is its release date?

Read on to find out when the Hitman Freelancer release date is scheduled, and to discover what the free new mode contains.

The Hitman Freelancer mode release date is Thursday, 26th January 2023, the development team has officially confirmed. It will be added to Hitman 3, which will be rebranded as Hitman World of Assassination, as a free update. You don’t have long to wait for the new rogue-lite mode now.

Before diving into the new mode, however, it will be worth your time to learn everything there is to know about it. Read on for all the details as to what exactly the free new mode is.

What is the Hitman Freelancer mode?

The Hitman Freelancer mode is a new mode that is being added to all copies of Hitman World of Assassination (previously known as Hitman 3) for free. This new mode is set to deliver a more personal and attentive vision of the Hitman gameplay you all know and love.

Firstly, Freelancer mode promises to offer a more independent playing experience. It will be up to you to build and maintain your arsenal of gear, decide what to take with you on each mission, and more, including taking on recon and investigation work by yourself within Showdown missions. You will also need to restock your weapons and consumable items if used up during missions. Hidden stashes and safes will contain other weapons and items to use and you can restock at a supplier.

There is no hand-holding in Freelancer mode. Not everything will be possible. You’re on your own. It’s not all a difficult scouting mission, however. The mode features a brand-new location - the Safehouse - which is your customisable base.

The more missions you complete, the more you will be able to customise and expand upon your Safehouse to make for a far more personalised Hitman experience than ever before.

In total, 19 out of the 22 supported locations from Hitman World of Assassination (which contains all three games) are supported in Freelancer Mode. This means that you can take on these rogue-like missions within locations such as Mancala in Marrakesh, Blackjack in New York, and Bridge in Dartmoor but not in ICA Facility, Hawke’s Bay, or the Carpathian Mountains.

