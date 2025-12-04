It feels odd to talk about anything to do with Grand Theft Auto and release dates without mentioning GTA 6, yet here we are. Here's everything you need to know about the GTA V Online Mansion update release date and what to expect.

Ad

Dubbed 'A Safehouse in the Hills', the GTA Online Mansion update brings about – you guessed it – a number of mansions for players to buy in Rockstar’s long-running crime-sim MMO.

If you want to be a member of the Very Important Prix, as Rockstar is calling them, you’ll need to start saving your pennies, as prime real estate in San Andreas is not kind on the wallet.

GTA fans will want to keep an eye on their finances both in and out of the game, too, with the rumoured GTA 6 budget prompting concern that the forthcoming sequel could carry an inflated price tage when it eventually comes out.

Still, at least we’ve got something new to occupy us until GTA 6!

The GTA Online Mansion update 'A Safehouse in the Hills' release date is Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Updates here in the UK usually take place around 10AM GMT, so unless you’ve got the day off, you’ll need to wait until you come home from work or school before you can dive in.

But if the GTA fanbase is good at anything, it’s waiting…

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

A Safehouse in the Hills will bring new properties for players to buy, as well as a number of missions tying into the story of the new developers, Prix Luxury Real Estate.

According to GTA Base, it appears there will be two construction sites:

East Vinewood Hills – The area overlooking the casino.

– The area overlooking the casino. West Vinewood – Next to Miguel Madrazo’s house.

It’s expected that the new mansions will become permanent fixtures, with the landscape changing to reflect this, as opposed to being simple interiors, such is the case with apartments.

It’s also been hinted at that Devon Weston’s mansion, which frequently pops up in the GTA V singleplayer campaign, may also become a purchasable property.

We currently don’t know what the price of these mansions will be, but it’s safe to assume that they won’t come cheap.

You can get a discount of $2 million if you complete the three New Listings missions by 7th December, and another $1 million cash bonus within 72 hours of completion.

These missions were added back on 13th November and are:

New Listings – Due Diligence

– Due Diligence New Listings – Fixes & Fittings

– Fixes & Fittings New Listings – Hard Deadlines

Read more on GTA:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.