The Internet, the gaming world, and the world at large even, are in mourning, as yet again we are faced with another GTA 6 delay. It’s safe to say that some are taking it better than some, with others in emotional freefall.

Ad

Whilst we and the rest of the gaming world wonder just what on earth we’ll be getting up to come May, we’ve taken to social media to see just how the community at large is taking the news.

Redditor Disastrous-Rip-2552 puts it rather succinctly in the Official GTA 6 Release Day Delay Discussion Thread on Reddit, pointing to the ever yawning gap between GTA games, with chefslapchop and Food_Library333 chiming in.

Can you include GTA 6 as part of your pension? Reddit, Radio Times

It almost feels as if we’ve been waiting for the game to come out forever at this point, leaving us wondering when was GTA 6 announced. Was it ever announced? Did it ever have an original release date, or are we suffering through cosmic horrors beyond our comprehension?

Well it turns out that GTA 6 was first properly announced on 5th December 2023, with the reveal of Trailer 1. That trailer said we’d be getting GTA 6 in “Fall 2025”, but lo and behold, that hasn’t panned out. Trailer 2 then came out shortly after the first delay, with a very (at the time) definitive-sounding 26th May 2026. Oh, how naive we were…

Given the situation, the aptly named Miserable-Sleep-2644 doesn't mince their words, but we honestly wouldn't be surprised if their therapist called in sick over the news.

Alexa, play Hello Darkness is My Old Friend. Reddit, Radio Times

It's not just pundits on Reddit, either, with even the official Cyberpunk 2077 X (formerly Twitter) account getting in on the action, poking fun at its own release date woes.

Sometimes, a picture paints a thousand words, and that is certainly the case with how QmVu chose to respond to the news. It certainly encapsulates all our feelings.

How could Rockstar hurt meow like that? Reddit, Radio Times

FlightFramed suspects that we may have entered something of an abusive relationship with Rockstar. How can we keep falling for their trickery?

Is Rockstar the school friend who rocks up years later to sleep on your couch? Reddit, Radio Times

Some, such as Incognito-Person, can see the brighter side, but Too-Hood-95 is quick to point out their fallacy.

Is no news good news? Reddit, Radio Times

It felt that we were finally cresting the final wave on the way to launch, but the Grand Theft Auto 6 odyssey has thrown us yet another tsunami...

Read more on GTA:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.