GTA 5 was first released on the Xbox 360 and the PlayStation 3 almost ten years ago and since then we had a remaster for the PS4 and the Xbox One. Now we are in the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 era, yet another remaster is coming for the game that will seemingly never die – GTA Online remains super popular and is likely a large reason this game continues to get re-released.

Hearing about a GTA remaster may cause some to recoil after the disastrous launch of the GTA Trilogy last year, but remastering GTA 5 is something that Rockstar has had plenty of practice in as this is certainly not the first time it has been done.

But when do we get to play the delayed GTA 5 Remastered? Soon. Here is all you need to know.

When is the GTA 5 Remastered release date?

The GTA 5 Remastered release date is set for Tuesday 15th March 2022, the developers have confirmed, so there's isn't long left to wait at all.

There will also be a separate standalone release for the ever popular GTA Online.

What platforms can I get GTA 5 Remastered on?

GTA 5 Remastered will release on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC. It is designed to be a next-gen way of experience this much-loved game, so don't expect to see it on PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch. It's solely for the new machines and computers powerful enough to keep up with them.

Can I pre-order GTA 5 Remastered?

Interestingly, we can't find anywhere to actually pre-order GTA 5 Remastered right now – this a bit strange considering the game set to be released in a couple of weeks. We'll keep you posted on this as we learn more!

GTA 5 Remastered enhancements

Well, there is the obvious here we may as well mention first, GTA 5 should look and play better than ever with the power of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X behind it – and the game was already stunning when it was first released in 2013.

So visually, expect this to be quite something and with the game already smooth for the most part on its first release, it should play better than ever now.

In a blog post from Rockstar the developers promised a lot of upgrades: "new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing, as well as offering the technical advancements of the latest console generation with faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and much more."

All saves from the PS4/Xbox One versions of the game will be able to be ported over to this one which means that you don't have to start right from the beginning again – although we suspect that may be exactly what we do when get hold of it anyway.

Improvements have been made to GTA Online too with new players being able to choose a business from the off via Career Builder – and some handy GTA cash will be handed out to you too!

Look too for some changes to vehicles in GTA Online that the below tweet tells you more about.

GTA 5 Remastered trailer

Here is the GTA 5 remastered trailer that was released in 2020. We had expected another by now, and we imagine one will be coming, but this is all we have so far!

