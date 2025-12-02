‘Tis the season, which means that in short order, we’ll be dashing through the snow in Fortnite Winterfest 2025, and we’ve got all the start date speculation you can shake a wand at, as well as the Harry Potter rumours explained!

What’s more, there are video clips that point to there being more snow on the map! Unimaginable, really…

But speaking of snow, one winter-themed Hatsune Miku could also be making an appearance if leaks are anything to go by.

What we do know for certain is that Winterfest 2025 will be part of Chapter 7 Season 1, which features many famous faces from Hollywood, and even a Kill Bill chapter of all things.

But if we harp on and on, we might end up on Santa’s naughty list, so let’s get straight to it! Read on for some Fortnite Winterfest 2025 release date speculation!

Fortnite Winter Fest 2025 will likely start between 14th and 20th December.

Every Fortnite Winterfest to date has launched during this window, and nothing points to it being any different this year.

Known Fortnite leaker Blortzen took to X (formerly Twitter) in November to say that Fortnite Winterfest will “drop on Chapter 7 Season 1, some days after December 11th”.

Epic Games is yet to make any official announcement though, and whilst uncommon, something happening internally could see some sort of delay, but Epic Games will probably only announce a date when it feels confident that Fortnite Winterfest 2025 will be ready.

When we hear something more official, we will let you know as soon as possible!

What to expect from Fortnite Winterfest 2025

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX (who is rarely wrong), there will be a Harry Potter collaboration in Fortnite, which will include skins and a Broom Mythic at least.

A broom would let players fly around the map, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a Golden Snitch to catch during rounds, either.

We already had the Witch’s Broom way back in Chapter 2, so we’ve already got an idea of how a Nimbus 2000 might function in Fortnite.

The aforementioned Blortzen also points to a Winterfest Hatsune Miku, based on Snow Miku, going by a leaked Fortnite LEGO hairpiece model that closely resembles Snow Miku’s hair.

And HYPEX also shared news that, judging from footage from the Naruto collaboration trailer, more of the map will be covered in snow, based on analysis from SpushFNBR, who spotted the change in the video, and KPMisParrot, who geolocated where in the map it was.

So all in all, we’ve got Harry Potter, Snow Miku and snow. What a time to be alive.

