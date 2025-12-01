Fortnite has just entered Chapter Seven: Pacific Break this past weekend with an incredible live event and to tie-in with the new chapter, Quentin Tarantino has teamed up with Epic Games to create a lost scene from Kill Bill in the game.

The scene, known as The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge was originally created and written by Tarantino for the movies, but it never made it to the screen. Instead, the Hollywood director has decided to bring it to life in 2025 within Fortnite, as the film returns to cinemas this weekend as Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, a full length, four-and-a-half-hour feature.

The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge is around 10 minutes long and was built entirely within Unreal Engine and was directed by Tarantino himself, with Uma Thurman starring as The Bride. Uma Thurman's iconic Kill outfit is also available in Chapter Seven's battle pass.

“Bringing this into Fortnite sounded cool and felt like a wonderful fit for the game world and the characters,” Tarantino said. “I was waiting for when the time was right, and Fortnite was right — something cinematic inside a much bigger world.”

Uma Thurman got to see her character in Fortnite on a stream with Typical Gamer, which can be watched on Instagram.

Once the animated film plays in-game, the scene can be rewatched in the Discover page within Fortnite.

Alongside debuting in the game, the short will play alongside the limited run of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

Fortnite has really gone all out with Season 7, shaking up the formula substantially with the Battle Bus being destroyed and players joining into the battle royale by surfing towards the island from the edge of the ring.

Prior to Season 7, Epic Games also launched a Stranger Things collaboration to tie in with the release of Season 5 Volume 1 last week.

