❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Fortnite recreates lost Kill Bill scene, 20 years after Quentin Tarantino wrote it
Quentin Tarantino brings a lost scene from his iconic movies to life to kick off the new Fortnite season.
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Monday, 1 December 2025 at 5:09 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad