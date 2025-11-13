As the Stranger Things finale draws ever closer, you'll be able to celebrate (or mourn) the series coming to an end in Fortnite with an upcoming collaboration.

Epic Games will be turning the game Upside Down, bringing Hawkins and a ton of cosmetics along for the ride.

We've already had a few Stranger Things skins added before, including Eleven and the Demogorgon, so what else could be left?

Here's what you need to know about the Fortnite Stranger Things collab.

When does the Fortnite Stranger Things collab release?

The Fortnite Stranger Things event will begin on 24th November 2025.

This date coincides with the start of Stranger Things season 5, which is set to release later that week.

What to expect from the Fortnite Stranger Things collab

The biggest addition from the Fortnite Stranger Things update is that the game will receive a brand-new Blitz Royale map inspired by the Upside Down.

The map will feature an alternate version of the town of Hawkins, with an enormous Mind Flayer floating ominously over the map.

As well as that, it has been confirmed that the game will be receiving "new outfits and accessories," although it hasn't been confirmed what any of these will be.

We've already seen Eleven, the Demogorgon, Chief Hopper and a bunch of other cosmetics added to the game back in 2019, so other potential skins include Eddie Munson, Vecna, Steve Harrington and more.

The most likely skin, in our opinion, is a unique Peely skin. Peely appeared at the premiere for Stranger Things season 5 wearing a Hellfire Club jacket, suggesting that he could receive a similar skin in-game once the update is released.

