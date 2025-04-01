Fortnite update today (1st April): What changes in the patch notes?
Fortnite's latest update sees Epic Games playing the fool.
Another week, another Fortnite update, with April Fool's Day bringing us patch 34.21.
And while Epic Games is fooling around a bit with this update, there are some pretty big additions coming with this week's patch.
So, if you're looking for everything you need to know about today's Fortnite update, we're here to help.
What changes in the Fortnite update today (1st April)?
To start things off, it's April Fools Day, so Fortnite has received a set of joke quests that require you to play the game any way but normally.
The LTE Loose Quests Bundle sets you nine missions to complete in the game. These are:
- Place anything but first
- Break open chests instead of searching them
- Touch grass
- Drive safely on the road for 100 metres
- Land over here and over there
- Find the coolest player on the island
- Collect non-fish from fishing
- Survive 120 seconds before collecting any weapons in a match
- Don't read me, I'm not here
These are only available for a day, so get a move on if you want to complete them.
Also coming in this week's patch is the new Mortal Kombat collaboration.
This brings a Scorpion skin to the game, with the fighter also now being an NPC you can take on during games.
Defeating Scorpion in a match will net you Scorpion's Kombat Kit, a new Mythic melee weapon, and the First Blood Medallion.
There are also some new Mortal Kombat quests to complete. These are:
- Hit 10 players with Ice Slide
- Deal 500 damage to players while on the bridge at The Pit
- Shatter five players' Shield beyond 10 metres
- Collect the First Blood Medallion in two different matches
- Hit an opponent with both a Kombat Kit air kick and uppercut within five seconds
- Defeat Scorpion while carrying Sub-Zero's Kombat Kit
Full patch notes for Fortnite v34.21
We've put together the patch notes and separated them into different sections to make them easier to go through.
Here are the Fortnite v34.21 patch notes:
New gameplay changes
- April Fool's quests added
- Mortal Kombat quests added
- Scorpion boss NPC added
- Water Sprites re-added
New and unvaulted weapons
- Scorpion's Kombat Kit Mythic
- First Blood Medallion
- Infiltrator Pump (Unvaulted)
- Scoped Burst SMG (Unvaulted)
- TwinMag AR (Unvaulted)
New POI locations
- The Pit
- The Living Forest
- The Dead Pool
New Outfits
- Scorpion Outfit
- Klassic Kombat Bundle
- Lamborghi Countach + Scorpion & Sub-Zero Bundle
Balance changes
- TwinMag AR damage reduced by three hit points per shot
- Infiltrator Pump Shotgun damage increased by 20 per cent
