So, if you're looking for everything you need to know about today's Fortnite update, we're here to help.

To start things off, it's April Fools Day, so Fortnite has received a set of joke quests that require you to play the game any way but normally.

The LTE Loose Quests Bundle sets you nine missions to complete in the game. These are:

Place anything but first

Break open chests instead of searching them

Touch grass

Drive safely on the road for 100 metres

Land over here and over there

Find the coolest player on the island

Collect non-fish from fishing

Survive 120 seconds before collecting any weapons in a match

Don't read me, I'm not here

These are only available for a day, so get a move on if you want to complete them.

Also coming in this week's patch is the new Mortal Kombat collaboration.

This brings a Scorpion skin to the game, with the fighter also now being an NPC you can take on during games.

Defeating Scorpion in a match will net you Scorpion's Kombat Kit, a new Mythic melee weapon, and the First Blood Medallion.

There are also some new Mortal Kombat quests to complete. These are:

Hit 10 players with Ice Slide

Deal 500 damage to players while on the bridge at The Pit

Shatter five players' Shield beyond 10 metres

Collect the First Blood Medallion in two different matches

Hit an opponent with both a Kombat Kit air kick and uppercut within five seconds

Defeat Scorpion while carrying Sub-Zero's Kombat Kit

Full patch notes for Fortnite v34.21

We've put together the patch notes and separated them into different sections to make them easier to go through.

Here are the Fortnite v34.21 patch notes:

New gameplay changes

April Fool's quests added

Mortal Kombat quests added

Scorpion boss NPC added

Water Sprites re-added

New and unvaulted weapons

Scorpion's Kombat Kit Mythic

First Blood Medallion

Infiltrator Pump (Unvaulted)

Scoped Burst SMG (Unvaulted)

TwinMag AR (Unvaulted)

New POI locations

The Pit

The Living Forest

The Dead Pool

New Outfits

Scorpion Outfit

Klassic Kombat Bundle

Lamborghi Countach + Scorpion & Sub-Zero Bundle

Balance changes

TwinMag AR damage reduced by three hit points per shot

Infiltrator Pump Shotgun damage increased by 20 per cent

