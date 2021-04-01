Where to forage Bouncy Easter Eggs in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6

It’s Easter weekend, and Fortnite is getting into the Spring spirit with its first Easter event – Spring Breakout.

Advertisement

As well as the weekly challenges we’re now more than used to, players get to complete legendary challenges that will reward them with new cosmetic items.

This is the first line of legendary quests that asks you to forage Bouncy Eggs that are hidden around the island map.

There are five challenges, each ask you to forage more Bouncy Eggs than the one before. You need 10 Bouncy Eggs to finish the first step, which gets you a Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe, very festive.

How to forage Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6

Right, you know you need Bouncy Eggs, but where do you forage them. The Bouncy Eggs are all over the Fortnite map but they aren’t actually found at set locations. You’ll get most of them inside loot boxes or on the floor as you go.

Bouncy Eggs are found in regular matches and the Team Rumble game mode. The latter is probably better for increasing your chances of collecting more.

To pick one up you have to interact with them – that’s what we’re calling foraging here.

If you consume a Bouncy Egg you get shields and your overall gravity is reduced aka you can jump higher!

New Easter Egg consumable, similar to the Hop Rock item! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/aBpq9PUPyp — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) March 30, 2021

The four Bouncy Eggs quest gives you 24,500 XP points each.

You may want to also think about keeping some of these in the bank, well inventory, as they may come in usual later on. Just think of all the extra jumping you can do.

The rest of the Spring Breakout includes dinosaurs, with Apex predators joining the many new animals now in Fortnite – we broke down what else was included in our guide to the Fortnite v16.10 update.

There’s something else hatching on the Island…



Raptors are ready to challenge your spot as the Apex Predator. Take them on or tame them to help in your hunt.



More info: https://t.co/gBCNCyzn2P pic.twitter.com/iz1Mz3NMaV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 30, 2021

It’s all got very Jurassic Park…

There’s also the Bun Bun outfit in the Fortnite shop and more skins are coming to the game soon including the Alli skin and a Neymar skin, and the added animal list is only set to grow in the coming weeks.

If you see him coming you'd better run run.



Grab the Bun Bun Outfit in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/uHmyVS8Lho — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 30, 2021

Happy Easter!

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.