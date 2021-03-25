Fortnite Alli Skin revealed for April: Release date and how to get it

The Fortnite Crew Pack for April is on the way – you will be getting a brand new skin, and one many have been wanting for a while, along with it!

Advertisement

It is an exciting time to be playing the game too even without this new skin, as the Zero Crisis Finale has quite literally changed the game. The Fortnite map is now prehistoric for Chapter 2 Season 6, the season goes by the name Primal, and there are now animals in Fortnite that can be tamed and hunted.

That is just the tip of the iceberg as there are many more exciting developments here and on the way and we are keeping track of them all here at RadioTimes.com.

But as for that Alli skin and how you get it, read on for all the details.

Who is Alli in Fortnite?

Remember all the way back to Fortnite Chapter 1 season 7? If you do then there is a good chance that you can recall a character named Lynx – an original character in Fortnite with the game leaning heavily on third party skins in the time since.

Lynx featured heavily at the time and has popped up since, most recently in Chapter 2 Season 2, and she was a part of the Save the World mode.

Well, Alli is Lynx’s sister and while Lynx was a super spy, it appears as though Alli has chosen a different life and she is a model and can be seen strutting her stuff on the catwalk. The two sisters seem to get on and you can even see Lynx in the audience on the loading screen Alli appears in.

How to get the Fortnite Alli Skin

As mentioned, Alli is part of the April crew pack which means there is not long to wait now until you get her.

The Fortnite crew membership costs £9.99 per month for us here in the UK. By signing up you get the Battle Pass included for the full season, 1000 v-bucks each month, and the crew pack (which this month includes Alli, along with various new skins and weapons).

Not a bad amount of Fortnite goodies at all for the monthly cost!

When is the Fortnite Alli Skin release date?

Epic Games has answered that question on its official blog, where is says, “At approximately 8 PM ET on March 31, active Fortnite Crew members will receive this upcoming Crew Pack, which includes the Alli Outfit, the Squee Back Bling (a warning for ornery mice), the picked clean Skellyfish Pickaxe, the paw-plentiful Cat’s Paw Wrap, and the Catwalk Loading Screen.”

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.