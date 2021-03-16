Fortnite Season 6 update: Full 16.00 patch notes, new weapons and Primal Event

A new season of Fortnite is upon us – which means a new map, a new battle pass, Fortnite season six skins, and even a new theme for players to sink their teeth into.

Of course, Epic Games likes to start their seasons with a bang, beginning with the Zero Crisis Finale event, a single-player experience that will be available to all players when they first log in.

However, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has far more up its sleeve – as well as the usual bug fixes, this big new patch adds new areas, items, and even animals. So for details on how to tame a wolf (or chicken) see below…

Fortnite Season 6 New Map

Another Fortnite season, another set of map changes. As shown in the Finale event, the Zero Point let out a pulse that removed advanced technology from the island – and also created a primal biome that is spreading throughout the map. It also created three new locations:

The Spire

Colossal Crops

Boney Burbs

There have also been leaks that suggest the Batcave is also hidden in this new map.

Fortnite Season 6: New Weapons and Crafting

Upgrading weapons has changed a little in Season 6, with players now having a crafting tab in their inventory. Players can now combine makeshift weapons with animal bones to make a powerful primal weapon, or use mechanical parts to make good old-fashioned automatic weapons like the Assault Rifle and Revolver.

Bows, however, have even more possibilities. Again they can be crafted into mechanical or primal forms, but can then be combined with other weapons and substances to get even more powerful weapons – try forging together a mechanical bow and grenades…

Many of the new weapons this season are primal versions of existing guns – as well as the addition of several new bows:

Mechanical Explosive Bow

Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Primal Stink Bow

Primal Flame Bow

Primal SMG

Primal Shotgun

Primal Rifle

Primal Pistol

Makeshift Submachine Gun

Makeshift Shotgun

Makeshift Revolver

Makeshift Rifle

Fortnite also has a habit of bringing items in and out of rotation – with the biggest news from this update being the return of the fan-favourite pump shotgun.

Fortnite Season 6 Animals

For the first time ever, Fortnite is adding wild animals to the game for players to interact with. Players can either hunt animals for crafting materials such as bones, or use meat to tame animals such as wolves. There will be four animals available at the season six launch – wolves, boars, chickens, and er, frogs. We know which animals we’d rather have on our side…

Fortnite Bug Fixes and Balancing

Of course with every update comes the general bug fixes and weapon balancing. Here are the details below:

General

Balloons item temporarily disabled.

Unable to edit color Styles for the Phantasmic Pulse Pickaxe in the Locker.

Battle Royale

Inventory menu selector appearing on multiple slots.

Creative Mode

Pressing the default key in pre-game lobby starts the game.

Main Player rift can sometimes show as a Seasonal Rift.

Save The World

The Val Defender doesn’t have perks when unlocked from the Valor Questline.

Zipline speed adjustments

Maximum uphill speed increased by 61%

Maximum downhill speed decreased by 40%

Downhill acceleration increased by 14%

Magazine size reduction

Shells: 150

Light Bullets: 500

Medium Bullets: 500

Heavy Bullets: 50

