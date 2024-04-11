This time, it's Fortnite split screen that seems to be encountering troubles while other parts of the game don't seem to be in the same situation. Read on to learn more!

Fortnite split screen not working? Here's the official reason why

Fortnite split screen is currently not working because the developers took it offline due to a matchmaking issue, the team from Epic Games have confirmed.

The developers said on their official Fortnite Status social media account: "While we work to resolve a matchmaking issue, we are temporarily disabling Splitscreen play."

"We'll provide another update when we have more info and this issue is fixed," the developer added in the same post.

If you fancy scrubbing up on your Fortnite skills in the meantime, check out the video below where pro players share their top tips – and point out the common mistakes they see all the time.

This message was posted on Tuesday 9th April. As far as we can see, Epic has not yet posted a follow-up message to confirm that the issue has been fixed.

Keep your eyes on X (formerly Twitter), and the developers will likely post a message when the issue is resolved. There's no telling when this could happen, so you might want to play something else in the meantime!

At least, thanks to this direct communication from the developers, you can be sure that you're not the only one experiencing problems.

