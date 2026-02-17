Fans of Korean monster hunting are set to eat good this week, as by all accounts, we're going to see Solo Leveling in Fortnite, and we’ve got some release date speculation to find out exactly when, as well as what to expect in terms of content.

Ad

First published in 2016, Solo Leveling has massively grown, with webtoon adaptations, animes and even a live-action series in the works. It’s just as well that we’re getting some Solo Leveling action now, as series producer Sota Furuhashi wants a 3-year hiatus before season 3. They’ve even taken to Reddit to ask fans for help to get season 3 made.

It’s likely to happen, however, given just how big of a hit it’s been on Crunchyroll.

But, with all that said, let’s see exactly when we can expect Solo Leveling in Fortnite!

Solo Leveling season 2. Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling skins will come to Fortnite Thursday 19 February 2026, according to leaks.

Rumours about the collaboration started to emerge in recent days, but then the official Fortnite account posted a teaser on X (formerly Twitter).

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Twitter may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Twitter and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Given that the next Fortnite update is 19 February and Epic Games is teasing Solo Leveling a couple of days beforehand, it’s likely that it will be this date.

If any sort of delay happens, or we get an actual confirmation, we will let you know in due time.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Solo Leveling in Fortnite: what to expect

Crunchyroll

According to AdiraFNInfo on X, a known Fortnite leaker, the Solo Levelling collaboration will potentially feature Sung Jin-woo, Cha Hae-in, and Igris or Beru skins.

Fellow leaker HYPEX shared the findings on X.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Twitter may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Twitter and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Of course, none of this is actually confirmed, and we have yet to see any datamined assets, so this is, as always, to be taken with a pinch of salt. However, HYPEX and AdiraFNInfo rarely miss, and it’s usually a safe bet that what they reveal will likely come to fruition.

Once an official announcement is made, we will update this page with all the juicy details!

Ad

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code