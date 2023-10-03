Is Fortnite ending? The latest shutdown hoax explained

Speculation has started to spread across the web that something is happening behind the scenes, now that Fortnite has been on the market for more than six years.

Is Fortnite ending? It’s a question that has been asked several times over the years – and one that Epic Games likes to play with to generate excitement about the next chapter of the battle royale phenomenon. But this time it’s a little different.

There’s been movement at Epic Games to suggest not all is as it seems at the developer. Yet Fortnite generated upwards of $6 billion in 2022 – suggesting it’s showing no signs of losing its popularity anytime soon.

So, what’s fact? What’s fiction? To help work this all out, we’ve collated all the necessary details to let you know what’s actually happening in the world of Fortnite. Head below for more.

Is Fortnite ending?

Epic Games

Fortnite is not ending. There has been no indication from Epic that the game is coming to an end any time soon. In fact, Fortnitemares is set to be the next major event, with lots of new goodies set to be added as part of the Halloween event.

Fortnite officially launched in July 2017, and is likely to keep going for the next couple of years at least, especially considering the amount of cash it generates for the company.

If Fortnite 2 ever becomes a thing, then Fortnite might be sunsetting in some capacity. But right now, no – Fornite is not ending.

Fortnite shutdown hoax explained

The Fortnite shutdown hoax has stemmed from a number of fake posts found across social media – most commonly on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several users have been sharing images of what appear to be tweets from the official Epic Games account. However, these have been found to be false.

No announcement has been made by the developer indicating that Fortnite is coming to an end. A similar occurrence took place in 2018, and has occasionally popped up since.

One thing that may have started this theory of Fortnite ending is Epic’s chief creative officer Donald Mustard standing down from the company after seven years in the role.

This was then followed by Epic Games announcing it would be laying off 16 per cent of its workforce (around 830 jobs) at the end of the month.

Epic cuts

- about 870 workers laid off

- another 250 exiting via divestiture of Bandcamp and spin-off of SuperAwesome

- CEO Tim Sweeney blames slow Fortnite growth, tied to user shift toward lower-margin creator contenthttps://t.co/enPSeW01or — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 28, 2023

“For a while now, we’ve been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators,” said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in an email to employees.

“I had long been optimistic that we could power through this transition without lay-offs, but in retrospect I see that this was unrealistic.”

Sweeney added: “We’re cutting costs without breaking development or our core lines of businesses, so we can continue to focus on our ambitious plans.

“About two-thirds of the lay-offs were in teams outside of core development. Some of our products and initiatives will land on schedule, and some may not ship when planned because they are under-resourced for the time being.”

So, although many Epic employees’ time at the company will sadly come to an end, it would seem that Fortnite is safe.

Whether it will offer the same quality that has helped make the game a sensation around the world is yet to be seen.

