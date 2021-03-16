Fortnite downtime: When are the servers back up for Fortnite season 6?

Fortnite servers are currently down – and will be offline for hours this morning ahead of season 6’s launch.

The Fortnite Support Team has said that patches will go live today (16th March) at different times for each platform.

They said: “Downtime for Chapter 2 Season 6 (v16.00) has begun! As a reminder, patch rollout times will vary per platform. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended.”

Usually Fortnite servers are down for a couple of hours, so we expect they’ll be back online at about 11am GMT.

The new trailer for season 6 and live event details arrived earlier this morning (8am GMT) preparing fans with details of new outfits, Fortnite season 6 skins and patchnotes as well as the return of the pump.

While Epic Games has taken the game offline to prepare for season 6 the game isn’t available to fans to play.

When servers come back up we’ll have a new mission to tackle, Zero Crisis Solo Mission, with new story elements.

As soon as you enter the game it will be available in the new Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6. The season has a primal theme, with the ability to craft your own weapons, as well as animals roaming around the island that players can hunt and tame.

When is Fortnite offline for season 6?

Epic Games

Epic Games confirmed the game would go offline 4am GMT on Tuesday, 16th March to prepare for season 6.

Whether you play PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Mobile, PC or Switch you’ll be unable to play while work is carried out.

Fortnite Season 6 download size is also quite large so the update will arrive at different times. Download sizes are listed down below:

PC – 11.1 GB

Xbox One – 26.45GB

Xbox Series X/S – 10.3GB

PS4 – 28.4GB

PS5 – 5.4GB

Nintendo Switch – 12 GB

Servers will return at the same time for all players.

“With the launch of the new season please note that patch sizes will be larger than normal on all platforms,” Epic Games said. “Chapter 2 Season 6 launches with the explosive Zero Crisis Finale experience. Make sure your Cinematics Volume setting is adjusted in the Audio tab before downtime begins.”

