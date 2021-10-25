When is Fortnite Season 9? Release date, battle pass and map rumours

Fans of Epic Games’ iconic battle royale game are gearing up for the Fortnite Season 9 start date – a new season means map changes, a fresh battle pass, lots of new skins, and plenty of other reasons to get excited.

We may be enjoying all that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has to offer, but it’s already time to look to the future and everything that will be coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9.

Of course, there will be many changes between now and then as Season 8 has a lot of life in it yet and we have only scratched the surface on what will be in store for us.

But when will this new season come to an end, and when will Season 9 begin? Here are all the details!

When is the Fortnite Season 9 start date?

We now have an official start date: the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 release date is Monday 6th December 2021.

That’s right – Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 starts in a little over a month and just in time for Christmas!

When is the Fortnite Season 8 end date?

With the start of one season comes the end of another. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 countdown is on, which means you should start saying goodbye to the previous season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end on Sunday 5th December. This means you have more than enough time to complete everything you still have left to do in this latest Fornite season.

Fortnite Season 9 patch notes

After battling the Sideways and stopping them from taking over Apollo island, the question now becomes: what’s next? And what will it mean for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 map concept? Whatever happens, we can be sure change will be afoot once again.

What about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 skins? No news has been released as to what these may be yet but we only have to look at the big pop culture events towards the end of the year to speculate. Could we be seeing Spider-Man related skins? The Matrix Resurrections is due out in December, too – another movie that would certainly lend itself to a Fortnite crossover. Doctor Strange is another name that’s been thrown into the mix as a potential skin.

We know that a new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 Battle Pass will be on the way too but again, we are still waiting to learn any details of what rewards there will be for taking part. We imagine we’ll start to learn more of this when we find out what the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 theme will be – rumours are it will be desert-based, so Mad Max skins are a definite possibility.

We’ll let you know all the details as soon as we have them, including the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 patch notes.

Fortnite Season 9 trailer

One will certainly be coming, but we are a bit too soon on the hunt for it. As soon as we a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 trailer is released, we will add it right here for you.

