Fans need not fear though, because – while not confirmed – we reckon there are plenty more promos to come. And there's potentially one dropping in just two days that's worth getting excited about.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has had some killer promotions since the game dropped last year: from the real life-inspired Ones to Watch to the FUT Birthday event that is still going on.

Trophy Titans is a brand new promo that will bring a plethora of special cards and, according to rumours, a new set of Heroes and Icons.

While not cemented just yet, there's no harm in speculating. What exactly will Trophy Titans entail, and which Heroes and Icons could potentially appear in this new promo?

What is Trophy Titans in FIFA 23?

Nothing has been announced just yet, but we can make a few educated guesses based on past promotions and the rumours that are circling.

Trophy Titans, as the name suggests, looks to celebrate the players who have won the most trophies. This could mean that Trophy Titans will celebrate veteran players who have a large collection behind their backs, after a long career.

We can't wait to find out! If the rumours are true, it sounds like we'll get a new batch of boosted Heroes and Icons cards off the back of this.

From past events, we know that these things usually drop on at 6pm on Fridays.

So with this in mind, and looking at the rumours around the internet, we think Trophy Titans will release on Friday 7th April at 6pm BST. We don't know for sure, though, and we'll update this page when we do!

Which Heroes and Icons could appear in FIFA 23 Trophy Titans?

So, if Trophy Titans will focus on the most decorated players, then who will appear? Well, not Harry Kane, that's for sure...

Rumours and leaks suggest Yaya Toure, Philipp Lahm and Patrick Vieira. And rightly so, they are pretty decorated. Other potential veterans could be Ricardo Carvalho and Lucio. And Peter Crouch, maybe?

We'll update this as soon as we know more!

