FIFA 21 TOTW 24 revealed: Confirmed players and cards

FIFA TOTW 24 is upon us, with EA Sports recently revealing the latest edition of its FIFA 21 Team of the Week.

Hardened fans of FIFA Ultimate Team will know that the TOTW is announced every Wednesday, bringing together the best players from the last seven days of real-life football into one epic team. The players will always get a boosted card, making them even better than they usually are.

In the Ultimate Team game mode, players are able to compete against this team of in-form players, and there is also a chance that you could acquire a TOTW player while you’re opening FUT packs throughout the week.

Now that EA has announced this week’s batch of brilliant footballers, keep on reading to see everything we know about FIFA TOTW 24.

FIFA 21 TOTW 24 release date

Following the usual pattern, this week’s FIFA Team of the Week arrived on Wednesday, reflecting the seven-day period since last week’s TOTW was revealed. And so, we can safely say that the FIFA 21 TOTW 24 release date is Wednesday 10th March 2021. It is tradition, after all, during the football season.

What time is FIFA 21 TOTW 24 released?

This week’s TOTW became available at around 6pm GMT here in the UK. This early-evening slot became the norm last year, with EA opting to settle on 6pm slots in the second half of 2020. Players that have been with the franchise for a while will remember that TOTW drops used to happen at 3pm, but that is no longer the case – it’s 6pm these days.

FIFA 21 TOTW 24 players: Confirmed cards revealed

As ever, the FIFA 21 TOTW 24 players reflect the footballers who have played exceptionally well over the last seven days in real life.

There are a few rules, though: it is very rare for a player to appear in TOTW two weeks in a row, for example, so you shouldn’t expect any names from last week to reappear here. For that reason, you shouldn’t expect Gareth Bale to appear in TOTW 24, despite his good form, because he was in TOTW 23 last week.

And now, EA has put all the rumours to bed by revealing this lowdown of who’s made it into FIFA 21 TOTW 24:

Breaking that down into list form, these are the players that have made it into FIFA 21 TOTW 24, along with their ratings:

Schmeichel, GK, Leicester City (86)

Jordi Alba, LWB, Barcelona (88)

Shaw, LB, Man Utd (86)

Kaderabek, RWB, 1899 Hoffenheim (83)

Casemiro, CDM, Real Madrid (91)

Insigne, LM, Napoli (88)

Goretzka, CM, Bayern Munich (87)

Kampl, CDM, RB Leipzig (84)

Harry Kane, ST, Spurs (90)

Morata, ST, Juventus (87)

Mahrez, RW, Man City (87)

Jo Hyeon Woo, GK, Ulsan Hyundai (81)

Tah, CB, Bayer Leverkusen (82)

Guilbert, RWB, RC Strasbourg/Aston Villa (81)

Romarinho, CAM, Ittihad (83)

Zahavi, ST, PSV Eindhoven (86)

Sanchez, ST, Inter Milan (83)

David, ST, Lille (81)

Yiadom, RB, Reading (80)

Allevinah, LM, Clermont Foot (76)

Jay, CAM, Exeter City (68)

MacLaren, ST, Melbourne City (79)

Larsson, ST, Spartak Moscow (78)

Good luck to you if you’re planning to go up against that team! And good luck to you, too, if you’re planning to try and assemble that squad for yourself via FUT packs.

FIFA 21 TOTW 24 predictions

Prior to EA dropping this announcement, we asked RadioTimes.com Sport Editor Michael Potts to lay some predictions on the line, and he came back with some interesting picks!

From the Premier League, the in-form players that Potts was hoping to see in TOTW 24 were Harry Kane from Spurs, Jesse Lingard of West Ham (on loan from Man Utd), and Luke Shaw of Man Utd.

Casting the net wider into the world of European football, it’s worth remembering that Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) and Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla FC) are also in sparkling form.

Now that the official TOTW 24 has been confirmed, we can see that a few of those predictions were right on the money!

