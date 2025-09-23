FC 26 goalkeepers: Best GK for your Career Mode or Ultimate Team squad
A brick wall for your opponents to deal with.
New Manchester City number 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma sits atop the pile for the men’s game, flanked by Alisson and Courtois, while it’s Christiane Endler who’s top of the list for the women.
Below, we’ve got the top 10 keepers for each, so you can find the right signing to bring into your squad.
Top FC 26 10 Goalkeepers - Men
Unsurprisingly, Italian giant Donnarumma tops this list, but he’s got fierce competition as Alisson and Thibaut Courtois are also ranked 89 OVR. Arsenal’s David Raya, who won the Premier League’s Golden Glove last season, is rated 87.
- Gianluigi Donnarumma | 89 | Manchester City
- Alisson | 89 | Liverpool
- Thibaut Courtois | 89 | Real Madrid
- Jan Oblak | 88 | Atletico Madrid
- Yann Sommer | 87 | Lombardia FC (Inter Milan)
- Mike Maignan | 87 | Milano FC (AC Milan)
- David Raya | 87 | Arsenal
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen | 86 | FC Barcelona
- Gregor Kobel | 86 | Borussia Dortmund
- Ederson | 85 | Fenerbahce
Top FC 26 10 Strikers - Women
OL Lyonnes’ goalkeeper Endler is the game’s number 1 keeper for the women's game, but the likes of Ann-Katrin Berger and Brighton’s Chiamaka Nnadozie aren’t far behind.
- Christiane Endler | 88 | OL Lyonnes
- Ann-Katrin Berger | 86 | Gotham FC
- Chiamaka Nnadozie | 85 | Brighton
- Cata Coll | 84 | FC Barcelona
- Merle Frohms | 84 | Real Madrid
- Mary Earps | 84 | PSG
- Pauline Peyraud-Magnin | 83 | Juventus
- Phallon Tullis-Joyce | 83 | Manchester United
- Daphne van Domselaar | 83 | Arsenal
- Kailen Sheridan | 83 | San Diego Wave
