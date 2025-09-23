New Manchester City number 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma sits atop the pile for the men’s game, flanked by Alisson and Courtois, while it’s Christiane Endler who’s top of the list for the women.

Below, we’ve got the top 10 keepers for each, so you can find the right signing to bring into your squad.

Top FC 26 10 Goalkeepers - Men

EA

Unsurprisingly, Italian giant Donnarumma tops this list, but he’s got fierce competition as Alisson and Thibaut Courtois are also ranked 89 OVR. Arsenal’s David Raya, who won the Premier League’s Golden Glove last season, is rated 87.

Gianluigi Donnarumma | 89 | Manchester City Alisson | 89 | Liverpool Thibaut Courtois | 89 | Real Madrid Jan Oblak | 88 | Atletico Madrid Yann Sommer | 87 | Lombardia FC (Inter Milan) Mike Maignan | 87 | Milano FC (AC Milan) David Raya | 87 | Arsenal Marc-Andre ter Stegen | 86 | FC Barcelona Gregor Kobel | 86 | Borussia Dortmund Ederson | 85 | Fenerbahce

Top FC 26 10 Strikers - Women

OL Lyonnes’ goalkeeper Endler is the game’s number 1 keeper for the women's game, but the likes of Ann-Katrin Berger and Brighton’s Chiamaka Nnadozie aren’t far behind.

Christiane Endler | 88 | OL Lyonnes Ann-Katrin Berger | 86 | Gotham FC Chiamaka Nnadozie | 85 | Brighton Cata Coll | 84 | FC Barcelona Merle Frohms | 84 | Real Madrid Mary Earps | 84 | PSG Pauline Peyraud-Magnin | 83 | Juventus Phallon Tullis-Joyce | 83 | Manchester United Daphne van Domselaar | 83 | Arsenal Kailen Sheridan | 83 | San Diego Wave

Read more on FC 26:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.